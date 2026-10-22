Malawi one of National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World Destinations’ for 2027



Malawi has been named as one of the world’s best destinations to visit in 2027 by National Geographic, earning a place on the prestigious Best of the World list alongside other destinations also selected for their outstanding travel experiences and attractions.

Unveiled on 20 October, National Geographic’s Best of the World 2027 celebrates places across six continents that offer compelling reasons to travel in the year ahead. Now in its 15th year, the annual selection is compiled by the publication’s global network of travel editors, writers, photographers and explorers, drawing attention to destinations offering new experiences, cultural discoveries and extraordinary natural attractions.This is a great accolade for Malawi, gaining such an endorsement from one of the world’s most recognised and influential media brands. National Geographic has a history of exploration, photography and storytelling stretching back more than 130 years. Its content reaches audiences across the globe through its magazines, television channels and digital platforms, with more than 800 million social media followers and a television reach of up to 402 million households in over 170 countries. Its annual Best of the World list therefore carries considerable international influence, bringing destinations such as Malawi to the attention of millions of potential travellers worldwide.

As the only country from sub-Saharan Africa on the list, Malawi joins an impressive international selection that includes Normandy in France, Penang in Malaysia and Norway’s Vestland region. While many destinations have been chosen for forthcoming events, major anniversaries or new attractions, Malawi has been recognised for the restoration of its wildlife reserves and the opportunities to explore its remarkable natural and cultural attractions away from the crowds.Nathan Lump, editor-in-chief of National Geographic, said the selection featured “places that our editors believe will be most rewarding to them in the year to come.”For Malawi, the recognition is particularly significant. Introducing the country in its Best of the World feature, National Geographic describes it as “Africa’s best-kept secret” and highlights its uncrowded wilderness, recovering wildlife populations and the appeal of combining a safari with time on Lake Malawi.In a dedicated article Why Malawi Is the Hidden Jewel of East Africa, travel writer Emma Gregg explores how successful conservation programmes have helped transform the country’s tourism offering. Particular attention is given to Liwonde National Park and Majete Wildlife Reserve, where the reintroduction and protection of wildlife have helped establish two thriving Big Five destinations.