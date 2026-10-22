Malawi’s truck drivers union threatens boycott over “dangerous, deteriorating stretch” Mzuzu–Karonga road

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Truck Drivers Union of Malawi, backed by transporters and drivers’ associations, has warned that the union will suspend all heavy goods vehicle operations on the Mzuzu–Karonga Road at Chiweta Hills unless the government acts immediately to address what it describes as a dangerous and deteriorating stretch of road.

In a letter dated 21 October 2026 addressed to the Ministry of Transport and Public Works and copied to the Roads Authority, Secretary General Gity Chisale said the Chiweta section has become so hazardous that poses an imminent threat to the lives of truck drivers and other road users.

The union reported severe potholes and collapsed edges that make it impossible for two trucks to pass safely, the complete absence of road markings, guardrails and warning signs on sharp bends and steep slopes and frequent rock falls and mudslides that block the road during rains.

Drivers have also reported brake failures on the steep gradient, near-misses, and thick dust mixed with loose chippings that cover windscreens, reduce visibility and cause trucks to lose traction, particularly at Namiashi and the S-Corners before Mchenga Coal Mine.

The union stressed that the route is a strategic corridor linking Malawi to Tanzania and remains essential for the importation of fuel and other cargo.

TDUM has made clear that the rehabilitation must begin without delay and be completed before the peak rainfall season. If the authorities fail to respond, the union and supporting transporters say they will be forced to suspend operations on the route entirely in order to protect the lives of their members and the travelling public.

The union acknowledged ongoing government efforts to improve the country’s roads but insisted that the current condition of the Chiweta section demands immediate action to prevent further accidents and loss of life.

A formal response from the Ministry of Transport and Public Works and the Roads Authority is still awaited.