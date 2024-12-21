ROSAF urges truck drivers to reduce load through Chiweta Road



By Philip Pasula

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Road Safety Alert Foundation (ROSAF) has urged truck drivers using Chiweta Road to reduce their normal load so as to avoid accidents as the road is under rehabilitation.

Chiweta Road is in Section 4 of the M1 Road Rehabilitation Project which is running from Kacheche to Chiweta.

ROSAF is therefore providing road safety education and publicity to make sure that the negative impact of rehabilitation and construction of the road is mitigated.

This is happening to reduce accidents during the construction period as well as preparing people for the post construction period.

Project Supervisor for Road Safety Education and Publicity, Thokozani Chenjezi, said much as a lot is happening to minimise the accidents during the period, heavy goods trucks continue to get involved in accidents in Chiweta Road.

The authorities are sticking to the normal capacity of their load when the road terrain is not permitting.

He was speaking on Wednesday when the media toured the road to appreciate progress being made on the rehabilitation project.

“We have tried to minimise accidents during this period but the problem we have now is about heavy goods trucks which are still carrying the normal capacity of the goods but the road terrain is not permitting because it is under rehabilitation. We have therefore had instances where trucks are sliding back.

“We want to encourage the drivers, truck owners as well as clients that give haulage companies the load to carry to reduce the amount of load that they are carrying so that they minimise the chances of having the trucks sliding back and causing accidents,” explains Chenjezi.

Gelsom Chilemba, a truck driver who works for Mayor Trucking found in Chiweta Road, said the road needed rehabilitation as it was way past its life span.

“I have used this road for many years but honestly it is in a very bad shape and it is good that it is being rehabilitated.

“It is true that trucks are having problems due to overloading. The amount of load should indeed be reduced during this period,” echoes Chilemba.

During this construction period, ROSAF is reaching out to school children, pedestrians, kabaza operators, drivers, animal herders and roadside vendors with sensitisation and education to empower them with relevant knowledge that can help them to navigate the road network.

Deputy Headteacher for Kukuyu Primary School which is close to the road under rehabilitation, Leah Gondwe, said teachers have a role to teach children issues to do with road safety.

“It is very important for children to be protected from road accidents. For example, at our school we have a road safety club. We train them what to do before crossing the road,” she explains.

Benjamin Mhango who is Chairperson for motorcycle kabaza operators at Chisyombe, said it is important for motorcyclists to follow all road regulations.

“It’s true that some accidents are caused by motorcycle kabaza operators but ROSAF has been training us on important issues like always putting on a helmet, both the cyclist and the passenger, and carrying one passenger at a time,” said Mhango.

On the day, ROSAF distributed reflectors to motorcyclists and gave talks to communities regarding road safety on various spots along the stretch from Kacheche to Chiweta.