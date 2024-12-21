Malawi Parliament: From a house of hope to hopelessness, chaotic chamber

By Gerald White

Malawi’s Parliament, once hailed as the “Warm Heart of Africa,” was a bastion of democracy and a place where elected leaders deliberated on issues affecting their people with dignity and principle.

Over the years, the House has witnessed exceptional leadership, fostering unity, constructive debate, and the passing of legislation for the betterment of the nation.

However, the current state of affairs in Parliament under the Tonse Alliance government has left many citizens disillusioned, questioning its commitment to democracy and the rule of law.

Parliament Through the Years

The journey of Malawi’s Parliament is rich with examples of leadership that upheld principles and ensured democracy thrived.

Alec Mjuma Nyasulu (1964): As the first Speaker of the National Assembly, Nyasulu set the foundation for a democratic and inclusive Parliament. Members freely contributed to issues of national importance, establishing a culture of robust debate and legislative scrutiny. Nelson PW Khonje (1975): Khonje made the House a true “Warm Heart of Africa,” emphasizing inclusivity and the betterment of the nation. His tenure is remembered for fostering a spirit of unity. Mordecai Lungu (1987): Lungu guided Parliament with principles, ensuring members focused on issues affecting the people, further solidifying its reputation as a House of integrity. Rodwell Munyenyembe (1992): Known as a man of principle, Munyenyembe championed the best interests of Malawi, setting high standards for legislative debate and scrutiny. Sam Mpasu (1999): Under his leadership, Parliament passed well-scrutinized bills, allowing opposition voices to be heard and ensuring that legislation served the people. Louis Chimango (2005): Chimango’s wisdom and dedication brought joy and hope to many, as the House continued its tradition of excellence. Richard Msowoya (2014): Known for his humility and dedication, Msowoya upheld the principles of democracy, ensuring opposition members were comfortable and free to deliberate.

The Decline Under the Tonse Alliance

The current state of Parliament under the Tonse Alliance has been a source of frustration and hopelessness for many Malawians.

Instead of fostering unity and inclusivity, the House has become a place of fear and division.

Opposition members are reportedly not given the freedom to deliberate effectively, and bills are passed without proper scrutiny.

Recent incidents have further eroded public confidence in the institution.

Reports of unknown individuals entering Parliament and causing fear among opposition members reflect a lack of security and respect for democratic principles.

The leadership’s failure to address these concerns undermines the integrity of the House and raises questions about its commitment to serving the people.

A Call for Hope and Restoration

Malawi’s Parliament must return to its roots as a House of hope and progress.

This requires leadership that values inclusivity, respects opposition voices, and prioritizes the scrutiny of legislation.

The lessons from past Speakers like Nyasulu, Munyenyembe, and Chimango must guide current and future leaders to restore the dignity of the House.

The people of Malawi deserve a Parliament that works for them—a House that upholds democracy, protects freedoms, and ensures legislation serves the nation’s best interests.

It is time for the Tonse Alliance government to reflect on its actions and recommit to the principles that once made Malawi’s Parliament a beacon of hope.