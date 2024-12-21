MEC gears up for supplementary voters registration exercise

By IOMMIE CHIWALO

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has communicated that there will be supplementary voter registration in readiness for 2025 General Elections.

However the dates for the exercise are yet to be communicated.

“The Commission will issue specific communication regarding the dates and modalities for the supplementary voter registration exercise,”

In a statement signed by MEC Director of Media and Public Relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa, the decision follows a meeting held on Monday, December 16, 2024.

He communicates that MEC resolved that it

will conduct supplementary registration for five (5) days in Councils under Phase 1, targeting ONLY

eligible voters that registered or would have registered with the National Registration Bureau (NRB) from 21st October 2024 (the date voter registration commenced).

Mwafulirwa has highlighted that in Phases 2 and 3 Councils, the exercise will be targeting ONLY eligible voters who presented themselves at voter registration centres and applied for civil registration with the NRB, but were not issued with their unique National ID number by the close of the voter registration, and were consequently unable to register as voters.

He says supplementary voter registration exercise in Phase 2 and 3, there will be no fresh civil registration by NRB at the voter registration centres.

“However, NRB staff will be present to provide identification and verification services for

applicants that will have challenges with their proof of national registration,” reads the statement.

There has been an outcry from different concerned stakeholders regarding the extension of voter registration.

The calls were coming on grounds of eligibility for one to be able to register as the National Identity was only acceptable as a proof of citizenship and that Electoral Management Devices switched off in most centres as the time was approaching 16:00 hours on the closing date of phase 3 registration, December 11, 2024 thereby leaving majority on the queue and eventually denying them their civic right.

While MEC might seem that it has succumbed to the pressure from the general public, Commission is just giving effect to Court Order.

The High Court in its Ruling dated October 25, 2024 in the case of George Chipwaila and Others against Malawi Electoral Commission and Attorney General

(NRB) in Civil Cause No. 130 of 2024, regarding availability of civil registration services at voter registration centres.

Meanwhile MEC will conduct of all the three Phases of voter registration exercise for the 2025 General Election pursuant to Section 4 of the Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Elections Act, 2023.