Best of Malawi 2027 brochure launching at WTM London

We’re excited to unveil the 2027 edition of our Best of Malawi brochure!

Visitors to WTM London next week will be able to get their hands on a copy of the brand-new Best of Malawi 2027 brochure. Packed with inspiration and practical information to help you plan an ideal Malawi trip, the latest edition will be available to pick up at the show. If you’d like to arrange a meeting at WTM, contact us today. The brochure is also available to read online as both an e-book and a downloadable PDF.

The launch comes at an exciting time for Malawi, following the country’s recent inclusion in National Geographic’s prestigious Best of the World 2027 list, recognising it as one of the world’s top destinations to visit in the year ahead. Praised for its remarkable wildlife conservation successes, uncrowded safari experiences and outstanding natural beauty, and dubbed ‘Africa’s best-kept secret’, Malawi is gaining long-overdue and well-deserved international attention. With such recognition, there has never been a better time to start planning a trip to the Warm Heart of Africa.

Recognised as Malawi’s leading travel guide and directory, Best of Malawi features comprehensive listings of the country’s top places to stay, alongside trusted tour operators and transport providers. From lakeside retreats and wildlife safaris to mountain adventures and cultural experiences, the brochure is an essential resource for anyone planning a visit or looking for inspiration.

The brochure is published by the Malawi Travel Marketing Consortium, a group of more than 40 tourism businesses showcasing the very best the country has to offer. Together, they support international visitors by providing excellent accommodation and travel services, helping ensure every trip to Malawi is smooth, memorable and thoroughly enjoyable.

With its thriving national parks and wildlife reserves, beautiful lakeshore beaches, spectacular highland scenery and welcoming people, Malawi offers an extraordinary variety of experiences. Its growing reputation as a leading African destination, further strengthened by National Geographic’s latest recognition, makes 2027 a fantastic year to discover Malawi, and the new Best of Malawi brochure is the perfect place to begin.