Taiwan’s Typhoon Champi kills one, injures 171

TAIPEI-(MaraviPost)-Taiwan is battling the impact of powerful Typhoon Champi, which has killed at least one person, injured 171 others and triggered widespread transport disruptions as torrential rain and destructive winds batter the island.

According to the BBC, the storm is passing close to Taiwan’s northeastern coast, with authorities warning of extreme rainfall, powerful gusts and dangerous coastal conditions as the threat continues into Saturday.

Taiwanese authorities have suspended classes and government operations across nearly all of the island’s 22 counties and cities, while the stock exchange, railway services and ferry operations have also been affected.

The storm has disrupted air travel across East Asia, with Taiwan cancelling all 262 domestic flights and more than 660 international flights scheduled for Friday, while Japanese airlines have also grounded hundreds of services.

Taiwan’s authorities reported that one person died after being swept away by waves on Liuqiu Island, southwest of the main island, while 171 others had sustained injuries, many linked to traffic accidents, falls and objects displaced by strong winds.

Meteorologists have warned that some areas could receive up to 90 centimetres of rain by Saturday, raising fears of flash flooding, landslides and overflowing rivers, particularly in northern and northeastern mountainous areas.

The danger extends beyond Taiwan, with approximately 8,400 households in Japan’s Okinawa islands experiencing power outages as the storm threatens to bring further heavy rainfall and strong winds to neighbouring areas.

Authorities have urged residents to stay away from beaches, coastal waters and unstable mountain slopes, while emergency teams are monitoring vulnerable communities, including residents living near a landslide dam on Taiwan’s northeastern coast.

Although forecasts suggest Champi could skirt Taiwan before moving towards waters near China and Japan, officials warn that the storm remains dangerous even without making direct landfall.

As its powerful winds and torrential rainfall continue to threaten lives, infrastructure and transport networks.