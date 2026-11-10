NBM plc pushes for electric vehicles amid fuel stress

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc is urging its clients to get quotations from Sky Energy Africa for electric vehicles and apply for a green finance facility to acquire them and evade the fuel crisis which is now going into second month.

According to an advert from the Bank titled ‘Save your Company from fuel stress’, the bank urges its clients to choose the electric vehicles.

“Choose your electric vehicle, get a quotation from Sky Energy Africa and apply for Green Finance, get started today,” reads the advert with a picture of an electric car from Sky Energy Africa.

NBM plc launched its Green Finance facility late last year which allows customers to access affordable credit facilities for renewable energy solutions through partnerships with Sky Energy Africa and Energy 265.

Speaking during the unveiling of an electric vehicle that NBM plc bought from Sky Energy Africa as part of its drive to advance environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, promoting green financing and sustainable development in Malawi, NBM SME Consultant Micheal Chikapa said the acquisition reflects the Bank’s ambition to lead Malawi’s transition to a greener economy.

Sky Energy Africa Operations Manager, Kondwani Tchereni said the collaboration with NBM plc aims to expand access to renewable energy solutions across key sectors.

“NBM plc clients can visit our offices for renewable energy solutions in education, health facilities, agriculture, and residential setups, get a quotation, and access favourable financing from the bank,” said Tchereni.

Tchereni also highlighted the economic and environmental benefits of electric mobility.

“With a single charge costing about K5,000 to K5,500, one can travel 300 to 350 kilometres while reducing greenhouse gas and carbon emissions,” he said.

Two weeks ago, Sky Energy Africa unveiled Malawi’s first integrated electric mobility ecosystem at the Malawi Square, Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC), in Lilongwe.

The ambitious initiative brings together three interconnected technological solutions: an initial fleet of 100 Geely EX2 electric vehicles, a nationwide network of 40 public EV charging stations, and Sky Ride, a digital mobility and fleet management platform designed to revolutionise passenger transportation.