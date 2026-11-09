MERA, give Malawians fuel not Rewards

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA)’s announcement in the introducing cash rewards of up to MK1.5 million for people who report illegal fuel trading, raises a fundamental question:

Why is the country investing in rewarding people for reporting fuel-related offences instead of ensuring that fuel is readily available at filling stations across Malawi?

Malawians are tired of queuing for fuel, moving from one filling station to another, spending money searching for a commodity that should be accessible through an organised and functioning distribution system.

There is nothing wrong with fighting illegal fuel trading, hoarding, diversion and unauthorised storage. These practices should be investigated and those responsible held accountable.

However, the announcement of financial rewards does not address the central problem facing ordinary Malawians: the persistent shortage of fuel.

Government’s primary responsibility should be to ensure a reliable fuel supply, strengthen distribution systems, enforce regulations and address the underlying causes of shortages.

MERA’s announcement also raises important questions. How many litres of fuel will be recovered through these reports?

How will the authority ensure that intercepted fuel returns to the market?

And, more importantly, what concrete measures are being implemented to ensure that filling stations have adequate supplies?

Malawians cannot be expected to become fuel investigators simply because the institutions responsible for regulating and managing the market are struggling to restore normal supply.

The country needs fuel.

A reward programme may help expose illegal activities, but it cannot substitute for a functioning fuel supply system.

The solution the country needs is fuel in all pumps across the country.

If fuel is available, nobody will go looking fuel at the black market because the prices are too high and the risks to the vehicles are high.