Chimwendo under fire as MCP power struggle deepens

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda is facing renewed political criticism following allegations that his public defence of former president Lazarus Chakwera’s continued leadership is driven more by personal political survival than loyalty to the party.

The criticism comes from social media commentator Silvester Ayuba James, who has questioned Chimwendo’s leadership record, political motives and continued influence within the MCP, while arguing that both Chimwendo and Chakwera should take responsibility for the party’s problems.

James alleges that Chimwendo knows he faces considerable resentment within the party over his contribution to its electoral defeat but is unwilling to relinquish his position as Secretary General. He argues that Chimwendo has consequently positioned himself as one of Chakwera’s strongest defenders to secure the former president’s political protection.

According to James, Chimwendo’s campaign for Chakwera to remain at the helm of the party until 2030 should not necessarily be interpreted as genuine confidence in his leadership but rather as an attempt to safeguard his own political future. He further suggests that Chimwendo fears losing influence if a new leader with different standards of party administration takes over.

The commentator also argues that Chakwera is increasingly aware that Chimwendo’s continued prominence in party affairs is damaging efforts to rebuild the MCP and demonstrate meaningful internal change. He interprets Chakwera’s remarks during a meeting at Moses Kumkuyu’s residence in Blantyre as a possible indication that the former president is distancing himself from the embattled Secretary General.

James further links subsequent criticism from party figures, including Lawrence Chakakala Chaziya and Owen Malijani, to the growing dissatisfaction surrounding Chimwendo’s political position. He suggests that Chakwera may be allowing party members to confront Chimwendo rather than directly taking responsibility for decisions concerning his future.

He maintains that Chimwendo is increasingly becoming isolated within the party, alleging that individuals from whom he would ordinarily seek political protection are now distancing themselves from the controversy. However, these claims represent James’s interpretation of developments within the MCP and have not been independently established.

In his concluding argument, James insists that the MCP’s problems cannot fairly be blamed on Chimwendo alone, maintaining that Chakwera also bears responsibility for the party’s political failures. He accuses the former president of allowing Chimwendo to become a convenient scapegoat while avoiding scrutiny of his own leadership record.

James ultimately argues that both Chakwera and Chimwendo should make way for new leadership, insisting that the party’s delegates must examine the broader failures of the previous leadership rather than concentrating their criticism on one individual.