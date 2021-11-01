By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main Tonse Alliance partner Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has challenged youth member to embrace economic independence by not waiting to be supported by the party leadership.

MCP’s Director of youth Richard Chimwendo Banda told the newly launched Real Tambala Stars on Sunday, October 31, 2021 in the capital Lilongwe that party wants the youths to work hard for themselves to avoid pointing fingers to party leadership that has forsaken them.

Chimwendo who is Homeland Security Minister said the government is responsible to provide citizens needs that youths should also work hard for themselves.

He however also warned the youth to refrain from violent saying that MCP will not shield anyone involved in illegal practices.

Chimwendo emphasized that the party respect the rule of law and no one is above the law.

Echoing on the same, Minister of Civic Education,Timothy Mtambo appealed to Malawian youths to be agent of peace as his ministry advances peace and unity.

Mtambo said his ministry will embark on sensizing the youth about peace and unity to avoid political influences which mostly targets the youths.

