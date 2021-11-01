Gome arrested for cannibalism

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawian man in Ntcheu was on Sunday, October 31, 2021 caught eating a nine-month-old baby girl.

The Ntcheu police spokesperson Rebecca Kwisongole identified the suspect as Patrick Gome aged 40 from Ben Chimseu Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kwataine in the district.

Kwisongole said Gome who acted as a wild animal, bit the baby on cheek and thigh.

Kwisongole said the incident occurred during evening hours of Sunday and the suspect was apprehended by the community who surrendered him to the police station.

The baby was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police however said the suspect will be taken to the hospital for examination.

