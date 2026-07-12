Gangata turns a perceived political weakness into a strategic crowd-pleasing expression

Minister of Sports Alfred Gangata has turned his popular “My People Football” phrase into a powerful tool for connecting with sports fans, with the slogan now becoming a familiar opening line during his public appearances.

Malawi’s Minister of State for Youth and Sports, Hon. Alfred Gangata, became an internet sensation and subject of widespread ridicule across Malawi due to his catchphrase “My people football, you are not answer with power.”

Following his speeches and public addresses, Malawians and content creators actively mocked his unique accent and unconventional English, turning it into viral memes and remixes on social media platforms.

Gangata has now grown this into a phrase that excites crowds and creates a strong connection between the Minister and football enthusiasts.

Gangata first introduced the phrase during one of Football Association of Malawi (FAM) event where he used “My People Football” while addressing football followers, calling for unity, passion and greater support for the development of the sport in Malawi.

The phrase quickly caught the attention of the audience, who responded with enthusiasm.

Since then, the Minister has continued using the expression during football-related events, turning it into his signature greeting whenever he meets players, administrators and supporters.

At a recent Football FAM event in Lilongwe, Gangata once again brought the crowd to life when he began his podium speech by declaring,

“My People Football, today you have answered with power.” The statement was met with loud cheers from the audience, showing how the phrase has become a rallying call among football lovers.

The moment highlighted Gangata’s growing ability to engage directly with sports fans, using simple but memorable words to create a sense of belonging and shared purpose.

Beyond the excitement it generates, the “My People Football” message reflects his call for collective responsibility in transforming Malawi’s football landscape by bringing together supporters, players, administrators and government.

From a spontaneous remark to a crowd favourite, Gangata’s phrase has now become part of the conversation around Malawi football, demonstrating the influence of language in building connections with the people