My Take on It: Macy’s Dept. Store displays fireworks on national day as Malawi observes 60- & 62-year anniversaries with prayers

“And David danced before the Lord with all his might, wearing a priestly garment. So David and all the people of Israel brought up the Ark of the Lord with shouts of joy and the blowing of rams’ horns” – 2 Samuel 6:14-22.

On July 4, 2026, the United States of America celebrated its 250th anniversary of independence from British colonial rule. Two days later, Malawi celebrated its 62nd independence anniversary from British colonial rule and 62nd attainment of republic status. Both countries have a lot to celebrate and for which to be grateful.

In Malawi, due to the government’s policy of austerity, the celebrations were extremely low-key. The government press release asked faith communities to lead their faithful to lead their flocks in prayers. There was no pomp as in previous years, as President Mutharika requested the country’s religious groups to hold prayers; furthermore, he directed that all money that had been set aside this year’s celebrations be directed to other productive. sectors.

Malawians were to observe a 3-dayNational Thanksgiving and Supplication Program from 3-5 July wherein Malawians were asked to pray for peace, economic stability, and a successful farming season.

The saved money will go to economic recovery, food security, and basic service delivery.

Thus, the day focused instead on shared national reflections. Three former presidents also marked the day. Joyce Banda, Lazarus Chakwera, and Bakili Muluzi issued statements through the media, calling on Malawians to renew efforts towards economic transformation. They also stressed the need to support youth innovation.

In Malawi, there were no public displays to mark the anniversaries. No fireworks were held. There were no military parades, no stadium entertainment, and no government-funded or private-funded public spectacle.

The picture in the US was a huge difference. While at the national level, for the 250th year of independence from British colonial rule, US President Donald Trump delivered a speech at Mount Rushmore, and military displays at the capital on the 4th, the biggest fanfare was staged by the private sector. All through the country, there were various local celebratory activities marking this landmark anniversary.

The biggest and tallest among these was the 50th anniversary fireworks display stage by the Macy’s Department Store in New York City. A 27-minute feast of extravagant fireworks, peppered with speeches and live music, the show was hosted by Terry Crews. Terry is an American actor, TV host (America’s Got Talent), and former football legend. His football career (1991-1996) was as a defensive end and linebacker, and among others, he played for the Los Angeles Rams, San Diego Chargers, Washington RedSkins (now known as the Nationals), and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Among musicians he introduced were Post Malone, Noah Kahan, Salt-N-Pepa, Bebe Rexha, Shaboozey, Blake Shelton, and Alexia Jayy, stretching the extravagant celebrations to two hours.

The hosting television channel ABC repeated the show throughout the night on the 4th, with fireworks blasts over the East River in New York City. The spectacular parade and fireworks display on TV was watched by 11.2 million people, including me, Janet Karim of Malawi.

As mentioned before, ABC network repeated the show in the late-night hour of the 4th of July. The most important aspect is that this celebration lineup of events was organized by a private company.

Oh, that Malawian companies would adopt this model of celebrating our 6th July celebrations! In the last three weeks, my editor’s have published numerous articles about the billions of kwacha profits companies operating in Malawi have boasted about. While one pledged to build hostels, many were just pleased as punch to boast of their over-the-moon profits.

Where is the social responsibility of companies operating in Malawi? It would be wonderful to see private companies take over the outlay of resources to join/help the government in national celebrations. As a media practitioner, quarter page, half page, and full page congratulatory adverts are appreciated; however, could our beloved companies go the full kilometer (mile) and introduce something for Malawians to expect in our annual celebrations?

There are fireworks displays, parades, and stadium activities that could be organized. It is a social responsibility that has long been needed. Time to wake up Malawian companies. Please follow Macy’s example in celebrating our national landmark activities. It is time to genuinely show your social responsibility by giving back to the customers who give you the profits.

Malawi companies, please give back by adopting a holiday to sponsor. Sponsor big! Emulate Macy’s example!