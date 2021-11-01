LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered four new COVID-19 cases, 16 new recoveries and one new death. All the new cases are locally transmitted and are from Lilongwe district.

One new death was registered in the past 24 hours and is from Blantyre District. The new death was brought in dead and the vaccination status is unknown.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 61,800 cases including 2,302 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.72%). Of these cases, 2,675 are imported infections and 59,125 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 57,329 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 92.8%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 1,937.

In the past 24 hours, there was one new admission and no new discharge in the treatment units. Currently, a total of five active cases are currently hospitalised: four in Lilongwe, and one in Mzimba North Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 585 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 296 were through RT-PCR tests while the rest were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 0.68% and the weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 0.9%.

Cumulatively, 426,687 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 1,239,625 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 682,929 and 293,776 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 262,920 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,056 and 308 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 52 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 556,696 people are fully vaccinated.

I would like to commend all people who are continuing to practice COVID-19 preventive and containment behaviours. This has contributed to the reduction in the number of new COVID19 infections, admissions and deaths that is being observed in our country in the past few weeks.

I would like to request each one of us to continue strictly adhering to the preventive and containment measures in order to reduce and supress further the COVID-19 transmission.

The low numbers being reported should not be cause for anybody to lax asa it has not just come by chance but through our collective efforts in the fight against the disease.

While the numbers of new cases are low, the risk remains high as we still have over 1,900 active cases and we are still recording new cases on a daily basis.

Further to adherence to the preventive measures, those aged 18 years and above should ensure that they have received the COVID-19 vaccine to reduce the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and deaths due to COVID-19.

This is not the time to lower our guard, COVID19 is still here as evidenced by the new confirmed cases being reported on daily basis.

Everyone needs to;

 Wash hands regularly with soap and water or use alcohol based sanitizer,

 Always wear a mask properly by covering your mouth and nose when in public places,

 Maintain physical distance of at least 1 metre between yourself and others

 Avoid mass gatherings as any mass gathering has risks associated with it, outdoors is better than indoors. More importantly the venue should allow physical distancing of at least one meter between delegates and ensure adequate hand washing/sanitizing stations.

 Practice cough and sneeze etiquette

 Getting vaccinated for those that are aged 18 years and above

For COVID-19 Vaccination certificate queries please call toll free 929 or email eoc.health@mail.gov.mw or send WhatsApp message to +265887371288.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE

