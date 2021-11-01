By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Silver Strikers Reserve defeated Joseph FC four to three through post match penalties after regulation time had ended in one all stalemate to sail through to the quarterfinals of Dimba MK2.5 million Ipite Trophy in a game played at Dimba ground Kapiri-Mchinji.

Both teams failed to showcase their normal play in the first half,struggling to settle on the midfield and up front as it was all aerial game.First half ended in a goalless draw despite Joseph FC making more attacks than Silver Strikers.

Second half it was a bit changed as both teams here and there started playing good football and each did not allow the other to shine with the ball.

Leo Mpulula’s boys were the first to get a goal at 61st minute through Geoffrey Maluwa with a header after Elvis Kafoteka’s boys had failed to defend the corner kick,which Maluwa easily headed past Owen Magola.Raheem Mtondera leveled the score sheet minutes later after exchanging beautiful passes with Emmanuel Mbwezo who came in as a substitute and Amidu Matias.

At the end of the match it was one all and the game was taken straight into the penalty kicks which Silver later won by four to three.

Yasin Chida,Rodrick Sambani,Willard Tathedwa and Geoffrey Maluwa scored their spot kicks for Silver while Dan Mponya missed. Derrick Makwasa,Emmanuel Mbwezo and Marko Kapito converted for Joseph FC.

Despite the win,Leo Mpulula Silver Strikers Reserve coach described his boys performance as the waste ever this season,saying the whole game was a mess.

Mpulula has promised to come hard next time they return at Dimba ground.He then hailed Joseph FC for the good game shown.

While his counterpart Elvis Kafoteka said,Complacency after they had made several attacks in the first half,they thought they had killed it all and lack of confidence cost them the game.

“We have learnt something upon playing against Premier Division side”, Kafoteka added.

Soccer Analyst in the country, Charles the grandmaster Nyirenda, who was in attendance said the game was of high standard towards the end.

He noted that it was indeed appropriate that the match went to spot kicks as neither of the teams gave chance to each other.

Nyirenda added that he was impressed with the organization of the events at Dimba ground.

This coming weekend Panthers FC from area 51 meet Mchinji Boma Strikers in a replay on Saturday 7th November while on Sunday, November 8, 2021, Chipiku Premier Division runners Up Extreme FC play Kalembelembe from Dzaleka,Dowa.

