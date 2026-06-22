Salah inspires Egypt to historic first ever World Cup victory

VANCOUVER-(MaraviPost)-After 92 years of waiting and heartbreak, Egypt have finally written a new chapter in their football history by registering their first ever FIFA World Cup victory following a 3-1 comeback win over New Zealand on Monday morning.

The Pharaohs, who made their World Cup debut in 1934, had gone eight matches without tasting victory at the global showpiece, managing only draws and defeats across their previous appearances.

However, the long wait came to an end in Vancouver, Canada, where the North Africans produced a memorable second-half display.

New Zealand struck first through defender Finn Surman, whose powerful header handed the Oceania side a 1-0 lead before halftime, leaving Egypt facing another disappointing result.

But coach Hossam Hassan’s halftime message inspired a spirited response from his players as Egypt returned from the break with renewed determination and intensity.

Mostafa Zico restored parity in the 58th minute with a well taken header before Liverpool star Mohamed Salah took centre stage.

The veteran forward combined brilliantly with Zico before curling home Egypt’s second goal to send their supporters into wild celebrations.

Salah was not done yet. The 34-year old forward later delivered a pinpoint assist from a corner kick, allowing Mahmoud Trezeguet to head home Egypt’s third and seal a famous victory.

The triumph means Egypt have now collected four points in Group G after opening their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Belgium, putting them in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time in their histor.

Salah, who scored one goal and provided one assist, was widely praised for his leadership and match winning contribution, while coach Hassan described the victory as a reward for years of hard work and belief.

The historic result also improved Egypt’s overall World Cup record to one win, three draws and five defeats from nine matches, ending nearly a century of frustration for one of Africa’s most celebrated football nations.

With four points from two matches, Egypt are now just a single point away from reaching another historic milestone.

A draw against Iran in their final Group G encounter would be enough to secure a place in the Round of 32.