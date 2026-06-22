How Peter Mutharika’s political choices keep Ntcheu at the center of power

By Falles Kamanga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-President Arthur Peter Mutharika continues to attract political attention for what many describe as an unusual but deliberate pattern of leadership choices that have repeatedly drawn strong connections to Ntcheu District.

From his first term in office, Mutharika’s political decisions often surprised both allies and critics.

Political observers recall that he elevated figures linked to Ntcheu into key national roles, including Vice Presidential arrangements involving individuals such as Everton Chimulenji, a move that signaled his willingness to look beyond established party strongholds when shaping his leadership team.

Later developments further strengthened this perception, as he worked closely with figures such as Saulos Klaus Chilima, whose political influence extended across regional and national lines, and later supported prominent figures like Jane Ansah in high-profile national roles and political contests.

Within the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), expectations have often leaned toward rewarding long-serving loyalists such as Alfred Gangata and other staunch party members.

However, Mutharika’s leadership style has repeatedly challenged these assumptions, with decisions that have occasionally unsettled internal party dynamics while reshaping political alliances.

In Ntcheu, however, many view this connection differently. Supporters argue that Mutharika’s repeated political engagement with the district reflects recognition of its strategic importance and its growing influence in national politics.

For them, it is not coincidence but a pattern of trust and political inclusion that has strengthened ties between the president and local communities.

As Malawi’s political landscape continues to evolve, analysts say Mutharika’s legacy within the DPP remains one marked by unpredictability yet also by calculated political balancing that continues to shape debates within and beyond the party.