Creck end six match drought with commanding Masters victory: 2026/27 FDH Premiership

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Creck Sporting Club finally breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday evening after ending a frustrating six match winless run with an impressive 3-1 victory over Masters FC in an FDH Bank Premiership encounter played at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The result marked a dream start for newly appointed coach Ernest “Live Wire” Mtawali, who watched his side produce one of their best displays of the campaign to collect maximum points and revive hopes of climbing away from the danger zone.

Coming into the match under immense pressure after failing to register a victory in their opening six fixtures, Creck showed urgency and determination from the opening whistle as they searched for a breakthrough.

Their positive approach paid dividends in the 16th minute when Ramadan Mtafu found the back of the net to hand the visitors a deserved lead and silence Masters supporters.

Creck doubled their advantage deep into first half added time when Masters defender Miracle Gabeya inadvertently turned the ball into his own net, giving the visitors a comfortable 2-0 cushion at the interval.

The match then experienced an unexpected interruption after floodlights at the stadium went off shortly after the break, forcing a delay before players returned to the pitch for warm up exercises and the resumption of the second half.

Despite the disruption, Mtawali’s men maintained their composure and continued to dictate proceedings against a Masters side that struggled to match their intensity.

Creck extended their lead in the 67th minute through Harvey Nasiyaya, whose strike effectively put the game beyond the reach of their opponents and capped an excellent team performance.

Masters attempted to stage a late comeback and were rewarded in the 83rd minute when Patrick Phiri scored with Frank Sanudi providing the assist but the goal proved to be a mere consolation.

The final whistle confirmed a crucial victory for Creck, whose players celebrated passionately after securing their first triumph of the season and handing Mtawali a winning debut in charge.

The victory lifts Creck Sporting Club to 14th position on the FDH Bank Premiership table with five points from seven matches, offering fresh hope after a difficult start to the campaign.

For Masters FC, the defeat leaves them sixth on the standings with 12 points from seven games.