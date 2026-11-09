Be warned Malawi! Brace for extreme heat, thunderstorms, strong winds

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi is expected to experience a combination of extreme heat, thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and strong winds from November 9 to 15, 2026, according to a weather forecast issued by the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services.

The forecast indicates that northern Malawi and parts of the Central Region are likely to receive the heaviest rainfall, while the Southern Region is expected to experience relatively lighter rainfall.

Despite the regional differences in rainfall, high temperatures are expected to persist across several parts of the country, increasing the risk of heat-related discomfort.

Between Monday and Wednesday, partly cloudy conditions are expected, with isolated thunderstorms and rainfall in some areas as south-easterly and north-easterly air masses interact over the country.

Moderate to strong winds may accompany these weather conditions, particularly in areas exposed to changing wind patterns.

From Thursday to Sunday, a low-pressure system developing over the Mozambique Channel is expected to influence Malawi’s weather, potentially increasing rainfall and storm activity in some districts.

The department has also warned of strong Mwera winds along Lake Malawi and other water bodies from Monday evening through Wednesday.

Fishermen, boat operators and other people using the lake have been advised to exercise caution because strong winds could generate dangerous waves and make navigation difficult.

Marine users are encouraged to follow official weather advisories and avoid venturing onto the water when conditions become unsafe.

The forecast comes after observations of significant rainfall and unusually high temperatures in some parts of the country during the previous week.

Chileka recorded 44.4 millimetres of rainfall on November 5, while Mbawa registered 29.6 millimetres during the same period.

Meanwhile, Ngabu recorded a temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius on November 8, which was 5.8 degrees Celsius above the normal average for the area.

The combination of high temperatures, heavy rainfall and strong winds could disrupt transport, outdoor activities, farming operations and fishing activities in affected areas.

Members of the public are advised to remain hydrated, seek shade during periods of intense heat and limit unnecessary outdoor activities during the hottest hours.

Motorists should also exercise caution on wet roads, while households are encouraged to secure loose roofing materials and other objects that could be blown away by strong winds.

The department has urged the public to remain alert and follow official weather updates throughout the forecast period.