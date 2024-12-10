Malawi on High Alert as Tropical Storm Chido Looms Over Mozambique Channel

By Twink Jones Gadama

Malawi is bracing itself for the impact of Tropical Storm Chido, which is expected to make landfall in Mozambique on Saturday evening, December 14, 2024.

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) has issued a warning, advising the public to seek shelter in sturdy buildings during thunderstorms until they dissipate.

According to the latest update from the DCCMS, Tropical Storm Chido has formed to the northeast of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean and is expected to move into the Mozambique Channel.

Weather models suggest that the storm will make landfall near Nacala, approximately 500 km from the Mulanje district in Malawi.

The DCCMS is actively tracking the progress of Chido and will keep the nation informed of any important updates concerning the tropical storm’s intensification and movement.

Core-building is nearly complete with Cyclone #Chido, which is now a hurricane-strength storm according to MFR. Overshooting tops consistently firing around the core indicates a healthy system, but moderate easterly UL shear will lead to the east side being weaker for a while. pic.twitter.com/l7VAl6eoPK — cycloneguy53 (@cycloneguy53) December 10, 2024

Meanwhile, the department is anticipating an increase in rainfall in some areas of the country in the coming days, driven by an unstable easterly air mass.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary,” said a spokesperson for the DCCMS. “We urge the public to take necessary precautions and seek shelter in sturdy buildings during thunderstorms until they dissipate.”

The DCCMS has also advised the public to stay informed through various channels, including the department’s website, social media, and WhatsApp.

The department will issue regular updates on the storm’s progress and any necessary warnings or advisories.

Tropical Storm Chido is the third storm to form in the Indian Ocean this season, following Tropical Storms Haryali and Idai.

The storm’s impact on Malawi is expected to be significant, with heavy rainfall and strong winds potentially causing damage to property and infrastructure.

The Malawi government has been preparing for the storm’s arrival, with emergency services on high alert.

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DDMA) has also been activated to coordinate relief efforts.

“We are working closely with the DCCMS and other stakeholders to ensure that we are prepared for the storm’s impact,” said a spokesperson for the DDMA. “We urge the public to take necessary precautions and stay informed through official channels.”

As the storm approaches, the public is advised to Stay informed through official channels, including the DCCMS website, social media, and WhatsApp

Furthermore the public is asked to seek shelter in sturdy buildings during thunderstorms until they dissipate and avoid traveling to areas that are expected to be affected by the storm.

The DCCMS will issue regular updates on the storm’s progress and any necessary warnings or advisories.

The public is urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.