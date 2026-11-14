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“I’m not part of Nov 17 demos”-Atupele Muluzi

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Maravi Post Reporter
Atupele Muluzi

By Mary Nkhoma

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi has broken his silence on reports linking him to plans to mobilise people for demonstrations scheduled for November 17, 2026 categorically denying any involvement in organising or mobilising protesters.

In a statement, Muluzi dismissed the reports circulating on social media as fake news, accusing those behind them of misleading the public.

“Let me categorically state that I am NOT involved in organising or mobilising demonstrations,” he said.

His response follows a Facebook post published byBakili Muluzi TV, which alleged that Muluzi had held a meeting with former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Dalitso Kabambe and Moses Kunkuyu at a lodge near Mapanga Prison Training School in Blantyre.

The post claimed that the alleged meeting was aimed at discussing strategies to mobilise people for the November 17 demonstrations.

It further alleged that opposition political parties, under the leadership of former president Lazarus Chakwera, were financing the planned protests.

However, Muluzi has challenged those spreading the allegations to stop what he describes as propaganda and focus on addressing the country’s challenges.

“Stop spreading FAKE NEWS and misleading the public. Instead of manufacturing and propaganda, FIX THE COUNTRY!” he said.

He added that Malawians deserve leadership that addresses their real challenges rather than what he described as political distractions and theatrics.

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Maravi Post Reporter

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