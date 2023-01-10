Atupele Muluzi resigned from UDF

By Vincent Gunde

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-United Democratic Font (UDF) is warning the group masquerading “Friends of Atupele Muluzi” arguing that the movement is causing confusion.

The Party is therefore calling upon party leaders, members and supporters to always respect the party’s constitution, structures and the party’s leadership in order to preserve the legacy of their beloved party to avoid disciplinary action which includes expulsion from the party.

The Party hierarchy says is unhapy with its immediate past President Atupele Muluzi conduct by using party structures and emblems for grouping calling itself ‘’Friends of Atupele Muluzi’’.

In a statement signed by the party’s Secretary General Kandi Padambo and Acting National Publicity Secretary Yusuf Mwawa dated 9th January, 2023 the party says Atupele Muluzi is a bonafide member of the UDF who has always encouraged compliance with the party’s constitution, rules and code of conduct.

The Party says the ‘’Friends of Atupele Muluzi’’ grouping is creating the impression that it is being supported by Atupele Muluzi which is not true.

The UDF says as a party it is hugely distance itself from the ‘’Friends of Atupele Muluzi’’ grouping as it is blatantly creating a perception of all structure within the ranks and files of their party membership saying it has unified structures under the leadership of Lilian Patel who constitutionally took over from junior Muluzi.

“It must be made abundantly clear that using the name of party members and structures to advance personal agendas obstructive to the interests and effectiveness of the party, is breaching the party constitution and a breach of party discipline,’’ reads the statement in part.

After Atupele Muluzi was summoned to appear before the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB) offices in Lilongwe, many Malawians thought that he would be arrested and prosecuted for corruption related charges, but the opposite happened.

Atupele Muluzi came out of the ACB offices with clean hands and has no case to answer proving to Malawians that the young Muluzi has ever and never played a part in corruption practices and has become one of the choices of Malawians that in 2025 no vote to thieves only those with clean hands.

The ‘’Friends of Atupele Muluzi’’ was created in a quest for Malawians to start identifying potential torchbearers for 2025 elections and not politicians who have been masquerading as servant leaders while they are hyenas stealing the people’s taxes without mercy.

Meanwhile, a UDF Governor in Lilongwe Urban speaking on condition of anonymity has warned the party not to interfere with the ‘’Friends of Atupele Muluzi’’ describing Muluzi as the only choice of Malawians to lead the country because of clean hands in corruption unlike the other leaders in MCP, UDF, DPP who are all thieves and they want to bounce back in 2025 to continue destroying the country.

The Governor has since advised Malawians to start identifying other leaders like Atupele Muluzi whether they are within Malawi or outside to bail Malawi from the thieves who have one agenda, Malawi to be the chief of the 46 poorest countries on Earth.

