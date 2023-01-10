In Kenya, five suspects appeared in court on Monday accused of involvement in the death of a prominent LGBTQ campaigner.

The body of Edwin Kiprotich Kipruto, popularly known as Edwin Chiloba, 25, was found last week stuffed in a metal box on a roadside in western Kenya.

The family of the victim want to see justice done.

“We don’t know about that. Our child has been murdered, we only want justice and nothing more and kindly let his soul rest in peace”, said Gaudensia Tanui, Cousin of the victim

According to Kenya’s National Commission on Human Rights, Chiloba’s death followed the unsolved murders of several other rights advocates for sexual minorities, Sheila Lumumba, Erica Chandra and Joash Mosoti.

“He was a quiet person who never had issues with people and I am very sure that he never wronged his killers for he has never wronged anyone in his whole life. I only bid goodbye and ask him to rest in peace. We loved you but your enemy has destroyed you, but God will help us through this”, lamented Gladys Kiptoo, another relative of Edwin Chiloba.

In Kenya homosexuality remains a crime with penalties that include imprisonment of up to 14 years.

Source: Africanews

