LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance government through Ministry of Education Science and Technology (MoEST) has warned and quashed a move by some private schools and Colleges to relocate to new premises without approval.

Government warning Maranatha

The development comes barely a week after Maranatha Academy Form Two and Form Four student from Blantyre to Balaka and Zalewa in Neno for classes following a government sanctioned extended holiday for Blantyre and Lilongwe schools owing to the cholera outbreak.

In a statement released on Monday, January 9, 2023 signed by Education Ministry Principal Secretary Chikondano Mussa and available to The Maravi Post says the relocation of schools without government approval contravenes section 38 of the Education Act 2013.

The Ministry has therefore asked Maranatha Academy to revert to its base or the school will be closed.

Education Ministry Spokesperson Mphatso Mkuonera hinted that the law will follow those that break it.

Some educationists have therefore advised affected school on Cholera to venture into online learning than contravening with the laws.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...