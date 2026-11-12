Chembezi not vying for ACB’ Chief post

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Acting Director General (DG) Gabriel Chembezi has ruled himself out of the race for the bureau’s top position, saying he decided not to reapply following reflection on developments during his tenure.

Chembezi confirmed that he did not submit an application when the position was recently re-advertised, although he declined to disclose the specific events that influenced his decision.

“It is indeed true that upon deep reflection over the events that have unfolded in the past year since my appointment as Acting Director General, I decided not to re-apply for the post, when it was re-advertised. It is well,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has confirmed that seven candidates have been shortlisted for interviews for the substantive DG position.

Chembezi’s decision comes amid a prolonged recruitment process that has left the bureau without a substantive head since May 2024, when the contract of former DG Martha Chizuma expired.

Following Chizuma’s departure, former deputy DG Hillary Chilomba took over in an acting capacity in June 2024 under the administration of former president Lazarus Chakwera.

However, following the change of government after the September 2025 General Election, President Peter Mutharika appointed Chembezi as acting DG in October 2025, replacing Chilomba.

The recruitment process faced several setbacks, with the Ministry of Justice re-advertising the position multiple times after previous attempts failed to produce a successful candidate.

In the previous recruitment exercise, eight candidates, including Chembezi, reportedly underwent interviews in April 2026, but none was found suitable for appointment, prompting another round of recruitment.

Despite the latest developments, Chembezi remains in office in an acting capacity following a directive from Justice Minister Charles Mhango that he should continue serving until a substantive DG is appointed.