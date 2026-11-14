The Maravi Post Week In Review: Fuel crisis deepens, Chakwera’s cling to power, Cabinet reshuffle calls

Malawi’s worsening fuel and electricity shortages, mounting pressure on the government, internal divisions within the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and renewed debate over Cabinet performance dominated the national news agenda during the week ending Saturday, November 14, 2026, as The Maravi Post also tracked significant political, diplomatic, sporting and humanitarian developments across Africa and the wider world.

From Sunday, November 8, to Saturday, November 14, the country’s economic difficulties remained at the centre of public attention, with persistent fuel shortages, limited foreign exchange availability and prolonged electricity interruptions exposing the pressure on households, businesses, transportation and essential services.

The deepening crisis also intensified demands for accountability, as civil society organisations and pressure groups called for stronger government intervention, while political developments within the opposition and renewed calls for a Cabinet reshuffle added another dimension to an already demanding week.

Fuel Shortages And Power Blackouts Intensify Public Pressure

The fuel crisis emerged as one of the defining stories of the week after the Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) called on the government to deploy Malawi Defence Force personnel at selected filling stations to support police operations against illegal fuel trading.

In its November 13 intervention, HRCC Board Chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba said military personnel should assist law enforcement agencies for an initial period of two to three weeks to restore order, prevent unauthorised fuel resale and address suspected fuel diversion and cross-border smuggling.

The organisation said investigations conducted in border districts between October 15 and 31 had uncovered indications that fuel intended for domestic consumption was being diverted into illegal trading networks, raising fresh questions about the effectiveness of existing distribution and enforcement mechanisms.

The proposal underscored the seriousness of the situation, particularly as motorists continued experiencing difficulties accessing fuel while unauthorised vendors reportedly exploited shortages through inflated prices.

Meanwhile, public frustration gained further momentum after the Concerned Citizens of Malawi–People Power Movement (CCM-PPM), led by Edwards Kambanje, announced nationwide demonstrations scheduled for November 17 in Blantyre, Zomba, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

The movement said the planned protests would demand concrete government action on fuel shortages, foreign exchange scarcity and prolonged electricity blackouts, arguing that the challenges were disrupting economic activity, weakening essential services and worsening the cost of living.

The demonstrations were presented as a non-partisan civic action, with organisers urging citizens to participate peacefully and within the law while demanding practical solutions to the country’s economic difficulties.

MCP Leadership Dispute Deepens As Chakwera Faces Internal Pressure

Beyond the economic challenges, the Malawi Congress Party experienced another turbulent week as internal disagreements over leadership succession, constitutional arrangements and the future direction of the party became increasingly visible.

On November 12, The Maravi Post reported that MCP members opposed to extending Lazarus Chakwera’s leadership had given him a seven-day ultimatum to convene an emergency party convention, suspend disputed restructuring arrangements and withdraw candidacy fees.

The petition, reportedly led by former Southern Region chairperson Dennis Nanthumba, warned that its authors could seek judicial intervention if their demands were not addressed within the stipulated period.

At the centre of the disagreement were questions surrounding the party constitution, the duration of Chakwera’s leadership, proposed structural changes and the participation of ordinary members in internal electoral processes.

The dispute exposed the difficulties facing the former governing party as it attempts to reorganise following its defeat in the September 2025 general election.

The controversy continued on November 13 when The Maravi Post reported on Chakwera’s remarks concerning an independent post-election assessment, interpreting his acknowledgment of the party’s shortcomings and his commitment to learning from voters as an admission that the MCP had failed Malawians during its time in government.

However, the broader leadership question remained unresolved, with separate reporting indicating that Chakwera was not prepared to resign from the party presidency, further illustrating the divisions surrounding his political future.

Cabinet Reshuffle Debate Puts Government Performance Under Scrutiny

At the same time, President Arthur Peter Mutharika faced renewed public debate over the composition and performance of his Cabinet following a series of opinion articles and editorials published by The Maravi Post on November 11 and 12.

The commentaries argued that a Cabinet reshuffle should be guided by competence, accountability, discipline and measurable performance rather than political loyalty or personal relationships.

One prominent November 12 commentary challenged the President to evaluate ministers whose performance might be falling short of public expectations, while an earlier editorial questioned the delay in undertaking a Cabinet overhaul.

The debate reflected growing expectations that government appointments should translate into effective public service delivery, particularly against the backdrop of fuel shortages, electricity challenges and economic uncertainty.

Nevertheless, the calls for a reshuffle remained editorial and public commentary rather than an announcement of any confirmed changes to the Cabinet.

KEY APPOINTMENTS AND ANTI-CORRUPTION DEVELOPMENTS

Meanwhile, developments within public institutions also attracted attention, particularly the return of Kamlepo Kalua to the leadership of state-owned Umodzi Holdings Limited following the lifting of his administrative suspension.

The November 11 development ended weeks of uncertainty surrounding the company’s leadership and followed reports that Umodzi Holdings had recorded a K1.2 billion profit after tax during the first quarter of the 2026/2027 financial year.

In another significant institutional development, Anti-Corruption Bureau Acting Director General Gabriel Chembezi announced on November 12 that he would not seek the permanent position after it was readvertised.

Chembezi said his decision followed reflection on developments during his tenure, while the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs confirmed that seven candidates had been shortlisted for interviews for the substantive position.

The developments kept public attention focused on leadership stability, institutional credibility and the continuing importance of effective governance and accountability.

MALAWI-JAPAN PARTNERSHIP MARKS 55 YEARS

On the diplomatic front, Malawi and Japan marked 55 years of cooperation through the Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers programme, highlighting a longstanding development partnership spanning several generations.

Speaking during celebrations in Lilongwe on November 11, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister George Chaponda underscored the importance of the partnership to Malawi’s development priorities, particularly the Malawi 2063 national vision.

Japanese Ambassador to Malawi Naito Yasushi disclosed that 1,983 volunteers had served in the country, with the figure expected to reach 2,000 by February 2027.

The programme has supported communities across education, healthcare, agriculture and community development, demonstrating the contribution of international cooperation to grassroots development.

CHINA SUPPORTS WOMEN AND YOUTH THROUGH BEAM TRUST

In a related development, China donated 30 electric sewing machines to the Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust under the patronage of First Lady Gertrude Mutharika.

The equipment was presented by Chinese Ambassador Lu Xu during a meeting with the First Lady at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on November 11.

The donation is intended to strengthen vocational training, promote entrepreneurship and create income-generating opportunities for women and young people, particularly those seeking greater economic independence.

The initiative also highlighted the importance of development partnerships that translate diplomatic relations into practical community-level interventions.

TEMWA CHAWINGA’S INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION AND FLAMES’ EGYPT TEST

In sports, First Lady Gertrude Mutharika rallied Malawians and other Africans to support football sensation Temwa Chawinga after she secured a place among the final five nominees for the 2026 BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year Award.

Chawinga’s nomination represented a significant moment for Malawian football, placing the country’s sporting talent on an international platform and generating renewed national pride.

Meanwhile, Malawi national football team coach Kalisto Pasuwa expressed confidence ahead of the Flames’ 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying encounter against Egypt, insisting that adequate preparations and an early arrival had positioned his players to compete.

However, the optimism was followed by a difficult result on Friday, November 13, when Egypt defeated Malawi 5-0 in Cairo, with Mohamed Salah scoring twice as the hosts strengthened their position in Group B.

The defeat provided a sobering reminder of the competitive challenges facing the Flames as they pursue qualification for the continental tournament.

COURT AND REGIONAL DEVELOPMENTS

On the domestic law enforcement front, the Lilongwe Magistrate Court convicted 53-year-old Sri Lankan national Buddahima Wajirapani on November 10 for remaining in Malawi without valid immigration documentation.

The court imposed a K100,000 fine, with six months’ imprisonment with hard labour in default, and directed him to regularise his immigration status within 90 days or face deportation.

Across the border in Zambia, the Anti-Corruption Commission arrested and charged Catholic priest Titus Malama Sande over the alleged possession and concealment of property valued at K1.5 million suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The case attracted regional attention because of the allegations involving a member of the clergy and the broader debate surrounding financial accountability and the enforcement of anti-corruption legislation.

Meanwhile, the Lusaka High Court cleared a procedural obstacle for detained opposition figures Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu to have their constitutional bail application heard in a treason case.

The ruling did not grant the two politicians bail or secure their release, but allowed their application to proceed to substantive consideration by the court.

TRUMP CONFRONTS MIDTERM POLITICAL FALLOUT

Internationally, the United States experienced significant political repercussions following the Republican Party’s defeat in the November 3, 2026, midterm elections, which handed Democrats control of both chambers of Congress.

President Donald Trump subsequently acknowledged that his administration’s aggressive deportation policies may have alienated voters and contributed to the Republican setback.

In an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes, Trump conceded that the approach might have been too tough and indicated that he was willing to explore an immigration agreement with Democrats.

The remarks highlighted the political consequences of immigration enforcement and the challenges facing the administration as it prepares to work with a Congress controlled by the opposition.

RUSSIAN STRIKES DEEPEN UKRAINE’S ENERGY EMERGENCY

Elsewhere, Russia’s continuing attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure remained a major international concern after strikes damaged power stations, transmission networks and substations, leaving millions of Ukrainians facing prolonged electricity interruptions.

The Maravi Post reported on November 12 that some households in Kyiv were experiencing electricity outages lasting up to 20 hours daily, with disruptions also affecting water supplies, heating and ordinary household activities.

The worsening situation underscored the humanitarian consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war as Ukraine approached another winter under the threat of sustained attacks on critical infrastructure.

POPE LEO XIV RECEIVES EXTRAORDINARY WELCOME IN PERU

In South America, Pope Leo XIV’s return to Peru attracted extraordinary international attention after approximately three million people reportedly gathered in Lima to welcome the pontiff during his November 11 arrival.

The visit carried particular significance because Pope Leo had spent more than two decades serving as a missionary in Peru and had previously served as Bishop of Chiclayo.

During his engagements, the pontiff called for national reconciliation, greater public trust and a renewed commitment to addressing the country’s political and social challenges.

His reception demonstrated the enduring personal and spiritual connection between the Pope and the South American nation.

A WEEK THAT EXPOSED PRESSURES AT HOME AND ABROAD

Taken together, the week’s developments revealed a demanding news landscape in which Malawi’s economic difficulties, political accountability debates and institutional challenges competed for public attention alongside important regional and international developments.

For Malawi, the immediate test remains the government’s ability to restore reliable fuel supplies, improve electricity availability, address foreign exchange constraints and respond constructively to growing public concerns.

At the same time, the MCP leadership dispute, calls for a Cabinet reshuffle and developments within public institutions reinforced the importance of constitutional governance, internal democracy and accountable leadership.

From the streets of Lilongwe and Lusaka to the political corridors of Washington, the energy crisis in Kyiv and the crowds welcoming Pope Leo XIV in Peru, the week demonstrated how decisions made by political leaders and public institutions continue to shape the everyday lives of people across the world.

The Maravi Post Week in Review brought these interconnected developments into focus, providing readers with a broader perspective on the stories that shaped Malawi, Africa and the international community between November 8 and November 14, 2026.