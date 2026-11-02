“Act decisively on fuel crisis, power outages”-NAP chair Kondowe urges Mutharika upon private trip’s return

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s National Advocacy Platform (NAP) has challenged President Peter Mutharika to act decisively on fuel crisis and power outages locking Malawi.

NAP Chairperson Benedicto Kondowe told The Maravi Post on Monday morning, November 2, 2026 that words only will not change anything but action towards addressing fuel, forex, electricity challenges.

Kondowe is reacting to Mutharika’s admission upon arrival on Saturday, October 31, from his fifth South Africa’s private trip.

“The return of President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is welcome, particularly amid public speculation over the exercise and coordination of executive authority during his absence.

“While his absence did not, in itself, create a constitutional leadership vacuum, the debate underscores the importance of timely and credible government communication,”, observes Kondowe.

He added, “The President has already acknowledged fuel supply disruptions arising from logistical challenges at Tanga, Dar es Salaam and Beira, and appealed for patience while assuring the nation of his Government’s commitment to resolving them.

“On electricity, he has acknowledged ongoing repair works and, significantly, that some disruptions are man-made”.

Kondowe who is a practising lawyer, he dares Mutharika, “This admission must translate into decisive action, including investigations and appropriate consequences for those found responsible at ESCOM”

“The President derives both constitutional authority and democratic legitimacy from the mandate conferred upon him by Malawians through the ballot, and the public legitimately expects him to exercise that mandate decisively in protecting the national interest”.

He adds further, “While the President and his Government endeavour to resolve these challenges, the economy, livelihoods and public service delivery cannot remain hostage to avoidable or reasonably mitigable disruptions.

“Ultimately, public confidence will depend not merely on the President’s return or assurances, but on demonstrable leadership, accountability and tangible progress in addressing fuel shortages, foreign exchange scarcity, economic pressures and unreliable electricity supply”.

On Mutharika’s Parliament budget review session, Kondowe observes, “The President’s decision to postpone the sitting of Parliament must be assessed against the reasons advanced, the applicable constitutional framework and the broader public interest”.

“While the rationale may be understandable, the principle of separation of powers demands respect for the independence and constitutional mandate of each arm of Government”.

NAP chairperson noted further, “Decisions affecting another arm of Government must be subjected to careful scrutiny, meaningful consultation and due regard for institutional autonomy.

“Parliament plays an indispensable role in legislation, representation and oversight, particularly when the country faces pressing economic and public service delivery challenges”.

He defends Mutharika, “It is therefore important that such decisions are lawful, proportionate, time-bound and informed by adequate consultation with parliamentary leadership.

“Ultimately, effective governance requires not only decisive executive leadership but also respect for constitutional boundaries, institutional checks and balances, and accountability”.