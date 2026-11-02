MNT backs Tobacco Commission’s know your grower initiative

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Media Network on Tobacco (MNT) has backed the Tobacco Commission’s Know Your Grower (KYG) Initiative and its renewed commitment to ending child labour in tobacco production.

In press statement signed by MNT President Alfred Chauwa observed that the two interventions are critical to safeguarding Malawi’s tobacco industry, protecting growers’ livelihoods and securing the country’s access to international markets.

The statement comes as Malawi joins the rest of the world in commemorating World Tobacco Growers Day on 28 October 2026 under the theme “Ending Child Labour and Promoting Education: A Shared Responsibility for a Brighter Future.”

MNT has called on tobacco growers, associations, buyers, government institutions and the media to turn the commitments into concrete action.

The network has also welcomed the Tobacco Commission’s call for greater stakeholder participation and accountability, stressing that ending child labour and promoting education is a shared responsibility.

“Tobacco remains one of the country’s most important sources of foreign exchange, historically accounting for a substantial share of merchandise export earnings. Yet the industry continues to face mounting pressure from volatile prices, production challenges, changing international market requirements and increasing scrutiny of labour practices,” Reads the statement.

MNT has therefore reaffirmed its commitment to work with the Commission and all stakeholders to ensure that Malawi’s tobacco is produced responsibly and free from child labour.