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THE TRUE DEFINITION OF MKULUKUTA MOYO: APM silences Prophets of Doom

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By Kenneth Bwanali

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In a total humiliation for his political detractors, His Excellency President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) returned home on Saturday, October 31, 2026 from his private trip to South Africa looking energetic, vibrant, and completely in charge!

For weeks, desperation took over the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leadership, bitter opposition parties, and politically bankrupt activists.

Lacking any real ideas, these prophets of doom resorted to malicious propaganda and wishful thinking, spreading outright lies that the President was critically ill.

Today, reality crushed their petty games.

As President Mutharika stepped off the plane radiating strength, health, and authority to a roaring crowd of loyal Malawians, the opposition’s web of lies unraveled instantly.

Why APM is the Real Mkulukuta Moyo

APM isn’t just a leader—he is “Mkulukuta Moyo.”

In Chichewa, Mkulukuta Moyo represents an unbreakable force—someone with extraordinary endurance who perseveres, outlasts challenges, and thrives long past the expectations of his enemies.

APM has once again proven that while his critics trade in cheap gossip, he stands firm on dignity, stamina, and unwavering strength.

The Opposition’s Complete Failure Exposed

Desperation at its Peak: Relying on fake news about a sitting President’s health is proof that the MCP and opposition have zero vision for Malawi—only malice.

Corrupt Activists Defeated: The hired activists who weaponized fake narratives have lost every last drop of credibility.

Firm at the Helm: APM’s energetic return proves that true leadership cannot be shaken by social media noise and cheap political maneuvering.

The opposition tried to play dirty, but it backfired spectacularly! President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika remains unshaken, undefeated, and energetic—the true, living definition of MKULUKUTA MOYO!

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Today’s Opinion · Op-Ed Columnists · Editorials · Op-Ed Contributors to the Maravi Post· The Maravi Post accepts opinion essays on any topic. Published pieces typically run from 400 to 1,200 words, but drafts of any length within the bounds of reason will be considered.

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