Iran signals Hormuz Breakthrough amid progress talks with Trump

TEHRAN-(MaraviPost)-Iran has indicated that a possible diplomatic breakthrough could reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz within two days, as negotiations involving the United States and Qatari mediators gather momentum amid continuing tensions in the Middle East.

In its live coverage of the latest developments on Sunday, Al Jazeera reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described ongoing discussions with Qatar as a positive step, while US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Tehran were “going fine”, although he indicated that he was not rushing to reach an agreement.

Araghchi said Tehran was discussing a proposed two-day arrangement for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, subject to Washington meeting Iran’s conditions.

The diplomatic initiative could offer an opportunity to ease tensions surrounding one of the world’s most important international shipping routes.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical passage for global energy supplies, making any disruption to maritime traffic a major concern for oil markets, international trade and countries dependent on imported fuel.

However, Iran has maintained that reopening the waterway cannot be separated from wider negotiations over sanctions, regional security and the future of the conflict.

Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei has outlined Tehran’s conditions for a possible peace agreement, including lifting US sanctions, reducing American military deployments in the region, releasing frozen Iranian assets and ending hostilities across the region, particularly Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Tehran has also demanded recognition of a new shipping arrangement involving Iran and Oman, alongside an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Meanwhile, diplomatic signals have emerged alongside renewed military warnings. Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has reportedly directed that threats against the country should be met with an immediate response, without geographical limitations.

Iran analysts cited by Al Jazeera say the statement signals a tougher military posture and a warning that any renewed American attack could trigger a wider confrontation.

Trita Parsi of the Quincy Institute described the latest diplomatic developments as a possible “glimmer of hope” after weeks of heightened tensions, although he cautioned that the coming 48 hours could prove decisive.

Other analysts have warned that diplomatic progress remains fragile, with military preparations continuing alongside negotiations and the possibility of renewed escalation still present.

The wider regional situation remains volatile. Al Jazeera also reported fresh air raids on an oil facility in Yemen’s Hodeidah governorate, with at least three civilians reportedly wounded.

The Saudi-led coalition had not immediately commented on the reported strikes.

The diplomatic discussions therefore face significant challenges, particularly as both sides continue to maintain security demands and strategic positions that could complicate an agreement.

For the international community, the immediate priority is preventing further escalation, restoring safe maritime movement and securing a sustainable diplomatic settlement.

Whether the proposed two-day plan succeeds will depend on Washington and Tehran’s willingness to translate their latest diplomatic signals into concrete commitments.

For now, the possibility of reopening the Strait of Hormuz offers a potential opening for de-escalation, but a lasting peace remains uncertain.