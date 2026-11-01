Deregistered PL University owner Kingstone Ngwira in trouble over employees’ unpaid dues

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-It never rains but pours for self-proclaimed Apostle Kingstone Ngwira, the owner and former Chancellor of the now deregistered Pentecostal Life University (PLU), who continues to face questions over his handling of employees’ welfare.

This time, Ngwira is facing fresh complaints from former employees who accuse him of failing to settle their outstanding dues despite several attempts to resolve the matter amicably.

His name has repeatedly featured in labour-related controversies involving delayed salaries and allegations of failure to honour employment obligations, with some employees reportedly going for close to 8 months without receiving their salaries.

The latest complaints come barely three months after 41 former Pentecostal Life University employees reportedly stormed the institution’s headquarters in Area 49, Gulliver, Lilongwe, demanding more than K60 million in outstanding salaries, allowances and other employment benefits.

Ngwira appears to have little regard for labour laws and gives the impression that he can do as he pleases without being held accountable for his actions.

The latest concerns have further raised questions about Ngwira’s approach to employees’ welfare, with former employees accusing him of showing little concern for their financial struggles despite the services they rendered to his institutions.

Speaking to Maravi Post on condition of anonymity, one of the former employees said they had made several attempts to engage Ngwira amicably to have their outstanding dues settled, but their efforts had been met with what they described as sarcastic responses.

The source said Ngwira’s attitude towards the matter raises questions about his integrity and the values he upholds as a man of God, particularly considering his failure to honour obligations to people who worked for him

Meanwhile, his latest troubles come against the background of the deregistration of Pentecostal Life University by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) over persistent failure to comply with minimum standards for higher education institutions.

However, questions remain over his reported plans to establish another institution under the name Pentecostal Light University, particularly given the challenges and failure that surrounded the running of its predecessor.

For former employees still waiting for their outstanding dues, the question remains when Ngwira will finally honour his obligations and pay them their hard-earned money.