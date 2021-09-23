Benjamin Sambiri arrested again while on bail on illegal power connection charges

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police have arrested former Exploits University Benjamin Sambiri for being suspected selling dubiously the institution to two different clients

National Police Spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed that Sambiri is indeed in police custody.

Kadadzera told this publication that the suspect is to be charged with making false document, forgery and uttering false documents.

The Maravi Post understands that in May 2018, Madison Holdings bought 100 percent shares of Exploits University. At the time of the purchase, Madison Holdings was operating Riverton University which was much smaller in size than Exploits University.

At the same time, Exploits University had been shut down both by Malawi Revenue Authority and landlords due to financial mismanagement and maladministration of the then shareholders, Benjamin Sambiri, Kingstone Ngwira and Pentecostal Church International.

At the time of sell negotiations, Madison Holdings was presented with a list liabilities as well as assets, which included vehicles and land.

On that basis, Madison agreed and paid MK30 million for 100% shares of Exploits University.

However after the sale, it transpired that the previous shareholders had changed ownership of all university vehicles and sold them while others were being used by Dr. Ngwira and his Life Pentecostal University.

Furthermore, the list of Creditors had been doctored and figures changed.

After the sale of the University, new management undertook to obtain title documents, from Ministry of lands.

The University followed the procedures, firstly, by submitting formal application, surveying, Plot Application approvals by Lilongwe City Council (which was granted), deed plans, et.

In 2019, Sambiri undertook to run as an UTM Member of Parliament (MP) in Kasungu which he failed miserably.

To finance his campaign, he and Dr Ngwrira tried to convince the person who had sold land to the University to sign another sale agreement transferring the land directly to Sambiri so they can sell and share the proceeds.

The previous landowner Rudolf Pondani, who is a retired career civil servant, family man and devoted catholic refused to entertain the illegal request.

After failing to convince Pondani, the suspect Sambiri, forged sale agreement documents, signature of Pondani and proceeded to sell Exploits University land to a Chinese national at a price of MK65 million.

Sambiri was once arrested in 2018 for illegal power connection in Lilongwe.

The Malawi Police and Electricity Supply Commission of Malawi (Escom) jointly held an operation bursting a crime syndicate involving the utility body’s officials on illegal power connection.

The commission and the police arrested four officials including Simbiri as he is still on bail.