Zimbabwe returns to UN Security Council after 33-year absence

By Burnett Munthali

NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-Zimbabwe is heading back to the United Nations Security Council after winning a non-permanent member seat at the UN General Assembly.

The country previously served two terms, from 1983 to 1984 and again from 1991 to 1992.

This latest election marks a return to the council more than three decades after it last held a seat.

For Harare, the victory represents both diplomatic rehabilitation and a chance to reassert influence on global peace and security debates.

The non-permanent seat gives Zimbabwe a two-year term starting January 1, 2027, during which it will sit alongside the five permanent members and nine other elected countries.

On the council, Zimbabwe will be able to participate in discussions, draft resolutions, and vote on issues ranging from conflict resolution in Africa to sanctions and peacekeeping mandates.

While non-permanent members do not hold veto power, they can shape agendas, build coalitions, and bring regional perspectives into closed-door negotiations.

For Zimbabwe, the seat offers a platform to advocate for a more equitable multilateral system and to amplify African positions on conflicts in the Sahel, the Great Lakes, and the Horn of Africa.

It also provides an opportunity to challenge narratives around sanctions and sovereignty that have long defined Harare’s relationship with Western powers.

For Africa, Zimbabwe’s return adds another voice from the continent at a time when calls for reform of the Security Council are growing louder.

The African Union has consistently argued that the council’s structure does not reflect the realities of the 21st century and that Africa deserves permanent representation.

By occupying a non-permanent seat, Zimbabwe can work with fellow African members to push for common positions and greater coordination on continental security issues.

However, the actual power of the seat will depend on Harare’s diplomatic skill, its ability to build alliances, and its willingness to engage constructively on contentious issues.

The Security Council remains the most powerful UN body, but influence within it is earned through credibility, consistency, and coalition-building.

Zimbabwe’s return therefore sets up a test of whether it can translate its diplomatic comeback into meaningful impact on the world stage.

The seat gives Zimbabwe a voice, but not a veto, and its significance will be measured by how effectively it uses that voice for both national and African interests.