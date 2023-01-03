Buluma, Ngwira and Mphande (from left)

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Maravi Post, online newspaper readers in Malawi and across the globe have voted for renowned entrepreneur Kondwani Kachamba Ngwira as the personality of the year, 2022.

The voting which took place on publication’s platforms (WhatsApp and Facebook) from December 16 to December 31,2022 with 6,700 total votes casted, saw Ngwira scooping 4,400 votes representing 65.67% while former National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hellen Buluma came second with 2,100 votes ( 31.34%) with Pemphero Mphande (social media influencer) on third place who attained only 200 votes (2.98%) of the total votes.

Votes pattern (Ngwira, Mphande and Buluma) on Maravi Post Personality of the year 2022

According to the voters, Ngwira who is currently a founder and Chief Executive Officer for Project Innovation Center (PIC) an organisation that is championing raising innovation and growing 5,000 local manufacturing companies in Malawi by December, 2023 attained such huge votes for his massive contribution towards social- economic growth of the country and poverty eradication.

In an interview, Ngwira expressed excitement over the news that he has been voted the publication’s personality of the year.

“Am very honoured to be nominated and win as one of the influential Malawian for 2022. I thank you, it’s quiet humbling.

“I learnt a lot from so many people and there are people I respect in entrepreneurship Industry. Above all , let’s get back to work as a nation. We have poverty to drive out and cost of living to lower down by production, ” excited Ngwira.

The entrepreneurship trainer whose organization aims at import substitution, training masses in value addition for free said so far 57 thousand Malawians have been trained in various cities and districts of which best five thousand were selected for intensive training and product certification with Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS).

“In 2022, we got so much support from all corners of Malawi such that our gathering attracted masses in thousands. For 2023, we have grouped University students across Malawi and have provided free sunflower seeds and some with fertilizers already.

“They are expected to use our machines to press oil freely. We just want to inspire them choose cooking oil Industry skills as to prepare them into Business before they graduate. We also want to see them raise cash to pay for their tuition,” he explained

Ngwira further disclosed that in 2023, his organization has assembled more than seven thousand farmers to grow sunflower and wheat , sugar cane and that these people are being trained constantly by experts.

“We want to see Malawians manufacture sugar , baking flour and cooking oil on large scale,” said Ngwira.

Ngwira: The innovator

He said from the group that his initiative trained in 2022 within 4 months in petroleum Jerry, laundry soaps , Shampoos, Pine gels, tomatoe sauce making have their products pre-certified by MBS.

Ngwira went on to disclose that he is also currently training local Malawians in production of cement, sugar, methylated spirit that most Malawians use everyday.

Kondwani Ngwira is a serial entrepreneur based in Mzuzu.

Ngwira, for innovative Malawi

He has been running a number of businesses which include a hospital, making mosquito repellant candles from beef (yes beef), and a car hire.

Meanwhile, The Maravi Post Managing Editor and Owner Mr. Elwin Mandowa expressed satisfied with the voting outcome.

Mandowa therefore lauded Maravi Post readers in Malawi and beyond for participating in the noble course of the papers task.

He therefore appealed for cordial support in any endeavors might be carried in the new year, 2023.

“The Maravi Post is now regional paper which is now read in over 120 countries with over 10 agencies working with quality news articles, feature. We are online paper to be trusted with professional journalists.

“We are therefore satisfied readers choice on Mr. Ngwira. Congratulations to him for changing many lives with his practical innovations lessons doing. Malawi needs doers not sweet talkers,” appeals Mandowa.

As a regional online paper, every year end, The Maravi Post recognizes an individual who has done outstanding impact work to the general public on governance and social work in Malawi and globally.

The Maravi Post reaches out four millions readers monthly with its news content on both main website and social media platforms.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009.

