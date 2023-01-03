Wakawaka market closed

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Following ongoing rise in the number of cholera cases in the country, Lilongwe city council authorities have today temporarily closed Wakawaka market and Central Poultry 2000 Limited for failing to follow sanitation measures.

Mayor for Lilongwe city council Richard Banda has confirmed the development with local media saying the action is to prevent people’s lives at risk of contracting cholera disease.

The Mayor inspected himself the market and the company where he noted poor sanitation.

According to Banda, the closure will become effective Wednesday, January 3, 2023.

Banda said the facilities will be reopened once they comply with proper hygiene measures.

Lilongwe has so far, recorded 1,265 cholera cases and 106 deaths since the start of the outbreak in March.

Largely, Malawi has registered 18,222 cases and 620 deaths over the same period.

On Monday, January 2, alone, the country recorded 409 cases and 25 deaths.

In a similar development, government has suspended reopening of primary and secondary schools across the country for two weeks due to the cholera outbreak.

Cholera is a bacterial disease usually spread through contaminated water.

The disease causes severe diarrhea and dehydration.

If left untreated, cholera can be fatal within hours, even in previously healthy people.

