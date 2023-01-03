Nyalonje, Chiponda and Mia addressing the media on Cholera updates

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi government on Tuesday, January 2, 2023 announced closure of secondary and primary schools for two weeks over cholera outbreak.

This comes barely hours after second term was opened across the country apart from Lilongwe and Blantyre cities.

Minister of Health, Khumbize Chiponde told face the press that ministry of Unity will be sensitizing the general public on cholera preventation measures.

She said government is doing everything to contain the outbreak and the public will be updated continuously on the progress.

The minister added that government will re-open the schools as soon possible for learners safety.

Minister of Education, Agness Nyalonje added the the move is inline with thCOVID-19 task force command on closing schools due to cholera.

Nyalonje said health issues are priorities in all sectors of life hence supporting the decision.

Echoing on the same, Minister of Water and sanitation, Abida Mia disclosed that all disconnected kiosks have been reconnected until the pandemic is over.

She therefore called upon stakeholders’ support as the ministry needs US$ 20,809.013 for the procurement of wash Cholera supplies.

