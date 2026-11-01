Fresh Chikangawa plane crash inquiry, mobile network complaints put accountability in the spotlight

Malawi’s public debate this week has been shaped by two important developments: the continuing inquiry into the Chikangawa plane crash and growing consumer complaints about mobile network services provided by Airtel Malawi and TNM.

Recent media coverage of the public inquiry has renewed attention to questions surrounding the search-and-rescue operation. Meanwhile, the Consumers Association of Malawi (CAMA), through its Executive Director John Kapito, has taken concerns about mobile network service quality and consumer protection to the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA). Together, these developments raise important questions about institutional accountability, transparency and public trust.

Chikangawa inquiry: The search for truth and accountability

More than two years after the June 10, 2024 Chikangawa plane crash claimed the lives of former Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others, Malawians continue to seek answers about the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The ongoing inquiry has attracted considerable public attention as witnesses and officials give accounts of the search-and-rescue operation, the discovery of the wreckage, the recovery and identification of victims, and the emergency response.

At the centre of the proceedings is an examination of how public institutions responded after the aircraft went missing. Earlier testimony has raised questions about when information was communicated to relevant authorities and how the search operation was coordinated.

However, testimony and allegations presented during the inquiry should not automatically be treated as established findings. They must be assessed against the available evidence, with fairness and an opportunity for those concerned to respond.

Malawians deserve a credible and comprehensive account of what happened, whether institutional procedures failed and what measures are necessary to prevent similar tragedies.

The inquiry should therefore go beyond reconstructing the sequence of events. It should examine aviation safety, flight planning, emergency communication, search-and-rescue coordination and the management of state aircraft.

Its findings must be clear, accessible and supported by evidence. Where responsibility is established, accountability should follow. Equally important, the inquiry should recommend practical reforms to strengthen public confidence in aviation safety and emergency response.

The families who lost their loved ones deserve dignity, truth and accountability. The country also deserves assurance that lessons from this tragedy will translate into meaningful institutional improvements.

Mobile network complaints: consumers demand reliable services

A separate but equally important accountability issue has emerged in the telecommunications sector, where CAMA has taken Airtel Malawi and TNM to MACRA over complaints about service quality.

The complaints reportedly include dropped calls, unreliable internet connectivity, unexplained data depletion and delays involving mobile money transactions.

CAMA Executive Director John Kapito has raised concerns about services such as Mo626, Airtel Money and Mpamba, arguing that consumers should not continue experiencing poor services without adequate explanations and remedies.

The association is calling for greater transparency through the publication of network performance reports, independent assessments and regulatory intervention where service standards have been breached.

These concerns matter because mobile telecommunications have become essential to everyday life. Businesses, farmers, traders, students and households depend on reliable connectivity to communicate, access information, conduct transactions and support their livelihoods.

Nevertheless, the complaints must be investigated objectively. They do not, by themselves, establish that either operator has deliberately violated regulatory requirements. Airtel Malawi and TNM should have an opportunity to respond, while MACRA must independently determine whether the required service standards have been met.

MACRA should also examine concerns about unusually rapid data depletion, including billing systems, customer usage records and whether data deductions accurately reflect actual consumption.

The regulator should communicate its findings, outline any corrective measures and impose appropriate sanctions where violations are established. Where consumers can demonstrate financial losses arising from service failures or inaccurate billing, appropriate remedies should also be considered.

Mobile network operators, for their part, must improve communication with customers, explain service disruptions and provide effective channels for resolving complaints.

Reliable digital connectivity is no longer a luxury. It is essential infrastructure that demands consistent performance monitoring, effective regulation and meaningful consumer protection.

Conclusion: Accountability must deliver results

The Chikangawa inquiry and complaints against Airtel Malawi and TNM highlight two distinct but connected responsibilities: safeguarding the public interest and ensuring that institutions are answerable for their performance.

In the Chikangawa case, the country needs credible findings, a transparent account of events and meaningful reforms to strengthen aviation safety and emergency response.

In the telecommunications sector, consumers need reliable networks, transparent billing, effective complaint-handling systems and a regulator willing to act whenever service standards are not met.

Both cases demonstrate that public trust cannot be secured through statements, promises or assurances alone. It must be earned through openness, evidence, corrective action and measurable results.

Ultimately, Malawi needs an inquiry that delivers credible answers about Chikangawa and a telecommunications sector that respects consumers’ rights. Above all, the country needs institutions that do more than acknowledge public concerns: they must demonstrate accountability through decisive action and lasting improvements.

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