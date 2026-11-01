FDH Group earns 2 IPMM awards

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-FDH Financial Holdings Limited has earned two awards at this year’s Institute of People Management Malawi (IPMM) 2026 HR Excellence Awards, recognising its efforts in employee training and development, as well as staff health and wellbeing.



The Financial Group received the Best Training and Development Programme Award, and the Health and Wellbeing Award during the ceremony in Mangochi at the weekend.



Reacting to the development, the Group’s Head of Human Resources, Hannah Kankuzi, said the recognition reflect the bank’s commitment to equipping employees with skills and creating a supportive working environment.



“We believe that when employees have the right skills and are well taken care of, they are better placed to serve our customers and contribute to the Group’s growth,” said Kankuzi.



She said the Group will continue providing opportunities for professional development and promoting employee welfare to build a motivated and productive workforce.



“Our aim is to help our employees grow in their careers while making sure they feel supported and valued at work. These awards motivate us to keep finding better ways to invest in our people and their wellbeing,” she added.



In his remarks at the event, IPMM president Frank Sabola congratulated the winners, saying their achievements reflect commitment, determination and high professional standards.



“In a competition defined by stiff rivalry, outstanding achievements, and high standards, you rose to the occasion and fought your way to the finish line. Today, we celebrate not just your victories, but the hard work, dedication, and impact that made them possible. You have set the bar higher and inspired others to strive for greatness,” said Sabola.



The IPMM HR Excellence Awards recognise organisations and individuals for their achievements in human resource management and their contribution to the development of the profession in Malawi.