Energy Minister Mathanga’s fuel crisis deadline hits snag

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Motorists across Malawi continue to face severe fuel shortages, with petrol and diesel remaining unavailable at several filling stations despite Energy Minister Jean Mathanga’s deadline for stabilising supplies passing this week.

This publication understands that fuel scarcity remains widespread, with motorists in several districts struggling to find petrol and diesel despite assurances that distribution would improve.

In Lilongwe, some filling stations have recorded improved supplies, but others remain without fuel. Areas including Kawale, Biwi and the Kamuzu Central Hospital surroundings were among those where motorists reportedly failed to secure supplies.

The situation was particularly difficult in Blantyre, where only one of eight filling stations inspected during the afternoon had diesel, while none had petrol. Mangochi and Liwonde also reportedly had no fuel available, while Thyolo had one station selling diesel and Salima had no petrol.

Uncertainty over deliveries has continued to trigger queues, with motorists rushing to stations following reports that fuel has become available. Kambuku Service Station in Lilongwe’s City Centre reportedly attracted a long line of vehicles after rumours of petrol supplies, while Gateway TotalEnergies had diesel without a queue.

Figures from the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) showed that deliveries had been scheduled for 115 filling stations nationwide, comprising 10 in the Northern Region, 62 in the Centre and 43 in the South.

Of the 115 stations, 45 were scheduled to receive diesel, 62 petrol and eight both products. The planned distribution coverage increased from 84 stations on Tuesday to 88 on Wednesday, but remained below Monday’s 126 stations.

Petroda Malawi Limited has continued publishing fuel delivery updates, including a notice indicating that additional supplies had arrived on Thursday. However, some motorists have questioned whether the deliveries are sufficient to address shortages across the country.

Mathanga had earlier expressed confidence that fuel availability would stabilise, but the minister had not responded to calls seeking an explanation for the continued shortages after the deadline expired.

Meanwhile, the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) has yet to publicly explain the factors behind the persistent supply disruptions, leaving motorists and businesses facing continued uncertainty over access to fuel.