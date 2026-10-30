EZVIZ Brings Smart Security Deals to South Africa

EZVIZ Brings Black Friday Offers to Smart Locks, Cameras, and More Home Security Options to South Africa



Founded in 2013, EZVIZ serves more than 130 countries and regions, combining visual technology expertise with AI-powered innovation

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, October 30, 2026/ – EZVIZ (https://www.EZVIZ.com/af), a leading global smart home brand with about 230 million registered app users, has announced special Black Friday offers on selected security cameras and smart door locks, available from 2 to 30 November through its authorized channels (https://apo-opa.co/4BBontW).

Founded in 2013, EZVIZ serves more than 130 countries and regions, combining visual technology expertise with AI-powered innovation. It is recognized as the world’s No. 1 smart home camera brand in terms of total global shipment (Source: IDC Quarterly Smart Home Device Tracker, 2025Q4) .

The EZVIZ’s Smart Entry Solution connects driveway gates and front doors with outdoor perimeter monitoring through the EZVIZ App, creating a unified security system for South African homes and farms, as well as suburban households. Selected products offer backup batteries for power interruptions or solar charging where cabling is impractical. With compatible cellular coverage, 4G cameras monitor areas beyond Wi-Fi reach, helping owners check their property during festive-season travel.

This year’s Black Friday offers bring those solutions closer to South African shoppers. Highlights include:

HG2 600 Smart Home Sliding Gate Opener (https://apo-opa.co/4iOKNjW)

At a South African suburban home, residents can open the driveway gate for visitors through the EZVIZ App or remote controller. The HG2 600 handles sliding gates up to 600 kg. Its included backup battery supports operation during power interruptions, while photocells trigger the gate to stop or reverse when an obstacle is detected.

DL06 Smart Fingerprint Lock (https://apo-opa.co/4koUWoz)

Fingerprint, passcode and proximity card unlocking give residents several ways to open the front door, while an anti-tamper alarm warns of interference. The built-in doorbell and app-based remote unlocking make it easier for South African families to let relatives in during the festive holidays, even when they are away from home.

HB8 Lite 4G & Wi-Fi Smart Home Battery Camera Kit (https://apo-opa.co/4koUWVB)

On a smallholding, the HB8 Lite 4G Kit can monitor an entrance beyond the farmhouse’s Wi-Fi range, wherever compatible cellular coverage is available. Its rechargeable battery and included 5W solar panel reduce the need for power cabling. The camera captures 2K+ footage with human and vehicle shape detection.

HB90x Dual-Lens 4G Camera Kit with 8W Solar Panel (https://apo-opa.co/4koUXsD)

For homes with a gated driveway, two separately adjustable 2K+ lenses can watch the entrance and parking area together. Low-light colour imaging helps show details after dark. The included 8W solar panel helps recharge the battery, while 4G provides connectivity where Wi-Fi is unavailable.

Black Friday offers are available from 2 to 30 November through various authorized channels (https://apo-opa.co/4BBontW).

For more information, visit https://www.EZVIZ.com/af.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of EZVIZ.

Media Contact:

Zack Xu: xuhaozhe6@ezivz.com

SOURCE

EZVIZ