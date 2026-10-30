High-profile cases for opposition MCP figures stuck

By Leah Malimbasa

LILONGWE-(MANA)-Several highprofile cases involving five top figures from the opposition Malawi Congress Party are stuck prompting National Advocacy Platform (NAP) chairperson Benedicto Kondowe to call for timely proceedings to safeguard public confidence in the justice system.

Among the figures with the cases include the party’s secretary general Richard Chimwendo Banda, campaign director Moses Kunkuyu, Leader of Opposition Simplex Chithyola Banda, publicity secretary Jessie Kabwila and Vitumbiko Mumba who was running mate to former president Lazarus Chakwera in the 2025 elections.

Chimwendo Banda, alongside co-accused Alfred Dala Kadula, is facing charges of attempting to murder Frank Chiwanda in an incident that allegedly took place in February 2021. On another hand, Kunkuyu is charged with inciting violence during the funeral of ex-First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo.

Mumba and Kabwila are accused of addressing a press conference subbed “we got this” where they alleged electoral fraud by then then opposition Democratic Progressive Party before the Malawi Electoral Commission announced the official presidential election results for the September 16 General Elections.

As for Chithyola, he is answering charges over abuse of office over Greenbelt funds.

In an interview, Ministry of Justice spokesperson Frank Namangale said Chimwendo Banda’s case is scheduled for committal on November 19, 2026 while the cases involving Kunkuyu and Chithyola are awaiting hearing dates.

He added that the case involving Kabwila and Mumba is awaiting a ruling on an application for a constitutional referral, with the court yet to set a hearing date.

“It is a normal pace,” said Namangale, commenting on the progress of the cases.

However, Kondowe said the pace of the proceedings should be assessed based on court records rather than arrest dates alone, warning that prolonged inactivity or repeated adjournments without sufficient justification could raise questions about investigative readiness, prosecutorial diligence and judicial case management.

“Section 42(2)(f)(i) of the Constitution guarantees trial within a reasonable time after charge,” he said, emphasising the need for case proceedings to progress without unjustified delays.

Kondowe said prolonged trials could increase uncertainty, reputational and financial strain on accused persons, while potentially weakening public confidence in the justice system.

“Justice must neither be rushed at the expense of due process nor allowed to stagnate; the accused, complainants and public deserve an impartial determination within a reasonable time,” he said.

Lawyer for the accused George Kadzipatike did not comment on the matter.