“Speaker Sameer Suleman must be arrested for leaking President’s confidential information”-Lawyer Mponda

By Counsel Tupochele Mponda

I have seen a leaked memo from HE circulating in the social media platforms! I first saw it in our WhatsApp forum but ignored it until some noisy counsel tagged me!

This raised my curiosity to check…..Our WhatsApp group members never stop to amaze me! I think, the coming in of AI has contributed to the loss of businesses in the legal field as clients are now able to hire robotic lawyers!

This is the reason why our group these days is just a platform for political commentary and sharing of leaked memos and documents! Some local version of wikileaks server.

Now back to the memo! So, this is a memo originating from The State President going to the Speaker!

For a long time, I have been holding a belief that communications between the heads of arms of the Government are strictly confidential. To see such a memo in a public domain troubles my mind.

I am confident, this has been leaked by The Speaker himself going by the stamp! If it was in another country the Speaker would have been in the cooler by now for espionage! What he has done is a serious crime because he has exposed the country to our enemies!

At this stage, I do not know how many Government secrets the Speaker has been leaking to unknown people! We should be more worried as a country!

Eish, I digressed. Now let me return to the contents of the memo! I have been asked to comment whether the President has exercised his constitutional powers fairly! To be brunt honest, YES! The country is undergoing some pertinent challenges worth to be addressed radically!

This is one way of doing business in a different way! I would have blamed the President if he had just directed through a statement as procedure requires him to address such to The Speaker directly!

Let the funds be redirected to mitigating the impending impact of El nino and solving the fuel crisis.

Someone called me saying: aaaaaaah the President is running away from opening the session! Aaaaaaah! Which law?? The President is not obligated to open these in between sessions of parliament!

The most crucial and legal ‘must not miss’ is the budget session! So, on this, I can’t say the President’s guidance is a scape goat not to officially open parliament!

I therefore salute Mutharika for prioritising the plight of Malawians over allowances and childish chit chat! I am glad to note that, he has given a green light, indicating that all Parliamentary committees are allowed to discharge their duties without interruption during this period up to March next year

Eish ma allowance agulire chimanga ndi mafuta basi! This is what we call wisdom! Ndi Mtsogoleri wotani who can accept his people to starve at the expense of pleasing just a few individuals??

Anyway, a Speaker mwapalamulawu ndi mlandu wowopsa.