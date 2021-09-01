By Thandie Chadzandiyani

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Staff members at TNM has disown social media reports that are being forced to take Covid-19 vaccination for job security.

In leaked memo dated August 30, 2021 TNM Staff Association (TSA) to staff members says the company’s management has offered members members ten days with the aim of them to get vaccinated, to ensure safety of its customers.

The memo written “Noted with concern developments around the communication that came from the CEO on staff vaccination, We believe each one of us has the right to information necessary to make informed decisions”.

The TNM Staff Association claims that management is taking the pandemic seriously considering its severe ramifications on our lives and the business at large.

“Therefore, to ensure there is no misinformation, as your representatives we would like to communicate our understanding of the message from the CEO,” reads part of the memo.

Major points in the memo including: Vaccination is not a condition of employment:The call for TNM staff to get vaccinated is in no way tied to the company’s conditions of service but rather a plea for everybody who believes in the vaccine to go and get the jab.

“One free day-off to access the vaccine: Management has offered one day off duty within the 10 days period (on top of the allocated leave days) to its staff members to exercise their “human right” to get vaccinated and get protected from serious Covid-19 attacks.

“Opportunity for vaccination:The appeal by Management for staff to get vaccinated reflects its concern for the well-being of each one of us. As suggested by some of you we welcome the idea of management’s engagement of a medical expert to come in and discuss with interested staff on any myths that may be there as regards to COVID-19 vaccine. HR will be communicating to all staff members on the same.

“We hope this communication is in order and please feel free to contact the undersigned for any further clarification” signs Richard Mwambokera, TSA President.

Meanwhile, the country’s watchdog Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), has written Minister of Health Khumbize Chiponda on the rising work place policy that is making Covid-19 vaccine mandatory.

What has raised CDEDI’s eyebrows is the fact that government is silent on the matter despite its earlier stand that highlighted that the vaccine is not mandatory.

CDEDI has since given seven days to minister Chiponda to explain to Malawians the status in policy direction on Covid-19 testing and vaccination.

In a statement made available to this publication and signed by its Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa, CDEDI has described the current trend as a silent government policy of ‘NO VACCINE NO WORK POLICY’ in the country.