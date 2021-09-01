Phiri handing over the bicycles to Kasungu AEDC

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Lead farmers from Kakonje cooperative in Traditional Authority (T.A) Chulu in the central district of Kasungu have received Bufalo bicycles to help them reach more farmers with new farming technologies.

65 bicycles worth K8.8 million were distributed on Friday to the lead farmers by Solidaridad a local organization and World Bicycle Relief.

The cooperative chairperson Ethel Chilembwe said the lead farmers have long distances to cover to meet the farmers but mobility was a big challenge.

“We appreciate this gesture by Solidaridad and World Bicycle Relief because now, our lead farmers will be able to take new technologies to more farmers,” said Chilembwe.

Solidaridad Project Coordinator Given Phiri said the organization is implementing a Soya Seed Multiplication project with three cooperatives and 2 800 farmers in the district but the technology needs to spread out.

“We engaged World Bicycle Relief to support our lead farmers with bicycles so that they are able to travel long distances and spread the technology learnt in the project,” said Phiri.

World Bicycle Relief Programs Manager Palikena Kaude said the bicycles are strong to suit the rural terrain and advised the farmers to use the opportunity for development of their areas.

“When you see that bicycle, take it as your passport to development. In other places where we provided similar bicycles lives have changed because they used them well,” she said.

Kakonje cooperative representative Davison Kanthungulu said through the project, the cooperative has stocked 58 metric tones of soya which is waiting for the market