Zimbabwe ropes in foreign referees for high-stakes league match amid bribery claims

HARARE–(MaraviPost)-Zimbabwe’s football association drafted in a team of foreign referees for one of the biggest matches of its domestic season this week, after a leaked audio recording alleged an attempt to bribe a goalkeeper.

The match – CAPS United versus defending champions Scottland FC at Rufaro Stadium in Harare on Wednesday – ended 1-0 to Scottland, a result that keeps the Premier Soccer League title race alive with three games left in the season.

It was not a title decider, but it was pivotal. Scottland entered Matchday 32 in second place, trailing surprise leaders Hardrock FC. A defeat would have ended their title defence. Their narrow second-half winner moved them to 64 points from 31 games, just two points behind Hardrock on 66 points.

What made the fixture unusual was who officiated it.

In a move not seen since the Mbada Diamonds Cup in 2011, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) appointed a neutral foreign refereeing team led by experienced FIFA referee Peter Kamaku from Kenya as centre referee.

ZIFA said the decision was taken to protect the credibility and integrity of the competition.

Kamaku is a FIFA-listed referee since 2017 who has officiated at multiple Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, the CAF Champions League, the FIFA U-17 World Cup and World Cup qualifiers, and is considered one of CAF’s most experienced officials.

Audio scandal

The appointment followed a viral audio clip that exploded on Zimbabwean social media this week.

In the recording, a woman identified only as Bridget says in Shona: “Ndatumwa na Scott, kuti taura na keeper arikubata pa CAPS, pakaipa” – translated as “I was sent by Scott to talk to the keeper playing for CAPS.”

“Scott” is widely understood in football circles to refer to Pedzai Scott Sakupwanya, the owner of Scottland FC.

The target was reportedly CAPS United’s Botswana keeper Victor James, who has been deputising for injured veteran Washington Arubi. According to local reports, Arubi recorded the approach and rejected it, saying he had massive respect for CAPS United president Farai Jere.

Scottland FC has denied the allegation, stating it sent nobody to approach any CAPS United player. ZIFA has said the authenticity of the audio is yet to be independently verified.

It was against that background that ZIFA General Secretary Yvonne Mapika Manwa wrote to all 18 Premier League clubs on 28 October, warning: “The integrity of our game remains non-negotiable. ZIFA maintains a firm zero-tolerance stance against match manipulation, corruption, and any conduct that undermines the credibility of football.”

Coaches welcome decision

After Wednesday’s match, both coaches said the decision to bring in foreign officials helped calm tensions.

Scottland interim coach Peter Ndlovu, the former Warriors legend who replaced Norman Mapeza after a disappointing CAF Champions League exit, said it allowed his players to focus.

“We knew this game was going to be played more in the media than on the pitch. Having a neutral, experienced FIFA team was a relief. It allowed the boys to just play football. We told them, no excuses, just win clean,” Ndlovu said. “We respect ZIFA’s decision. Integrity must come first.”

CAPS United coach Takesure Chiragwi said the officiating was fair, but questioned what the move means for local referees.

“Today we lost, but I cannot blame the referee. The officiating was good, communication was clear, and the game flowed,” Chiragwi said. “For the first time this season after a big game, no one is talking about the referee. That tells you something. Maybe ZIFA had to do it to calm the storm, but long-term we must fix our own house so that our own referees can handle these games without suspicion.”

The match itself passed without major refereeing controversy – no red cards, no penalty disputes, no post-match protests – a rarity for a fixture of this magnitude in Zimbabwe.

For Scottland, it was their third win over CAPS United in four league meetings and their fifth consecutive league win, keeping pressure on Hardrock FC who face Ngezi Platinum Stars next.

For ZIFA, which is working to rebuild its reputation after years of FIFA sanctions and financial turmoil, the decision appears to have achieved its immediate goal: ensuring the result was decided on the pitch, not off it.