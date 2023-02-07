SULOM partners kwezy buses to ferry referees for matches

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has announced entering into a partnership with Kwezy buses to provide transport for referees.

According to a joint statement by two parties, in the partnership, Kwezy buses will be ferrying match officials ( referees, match commissioners and referees’ assessors) to matches during intercity assignments between Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

Kwezy busses

Commenting on the partnership, SULOM President Tiya Somba Banda said the agreement would improve the quality of officiation in the league and also reduce complaints that teams have on officiation as issues of familiarity will be significantly reduced since referees will be assigned games across the regions at no cost.

‘ This is the first of its kind in the country and makes Kwezy Buses the official SULOM referees transport partner.

” Every season, we spend a lot of money on travel costs for referees, with this agreement, Kwezy will be ferrying the referees at no cost,” said Banda.

On his part, Kwezy Buses Managing Partner Ben Vitsitsi said, they decided to partner with SULOM as one way of contributing to the professionalization of the Super League and also to improve the quality and standards of refereeing in country.

” We have done this to help SULOM save what it has been losing through travel costs of the referees and we hope this is very helpful initiative ,” said Vitsitsi.

The agreement is annual but subject to renewal at the end of 2023 season.

