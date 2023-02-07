This is the South African song that won the Grammy over Burna Boy’s “last last”

An African country with one of the largest numbers of artists awarded at the Grammys, South Africa on Monday erected into national pride the prize won the day before in Los Angeles by a trio led by DJ-producer Zakes Bantwini on a title in Zulu.

The mainstay of a local house, this time accompanied by black singer Nomcebo Zikode and white artist Wouter Kellerman, outclassed in the category of best international musical performance a star of the industry on the continent and king of afrobeat, the Nigerian Burna Boy.

Flutes and traditional rhythms, the title “Bayethe” means “Acclaim” in Zulu. President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the trio on Twitter his “applause” for their contribution “to putting South Africa once again on the world stage”.

The historic ruling party, the ANC, issued a statement to thank the “tremendous sons and daughters of the nation who carry the South African flag high” and make known “our culture and our heritage to the world”. . The Ministry of Culture highlighted a creativity that “does not compromise with national identity”.

On social networks, newspaper accounts, music radios but also simple Internet users hailed a “magical collaboration” with a song that shows “what South Africa has to offer the world”.

Some even went so far as to put on the same level the queen of pop Beyoncé, who became the most crowned artist of all time at the Grammy Awards on Sunday evening, and the South African Zakes Bantwini .

The radical left party, the EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters), said that “this victory once again reaffirms the talent of the South African music industry”.

Many South African artists and groups have already won awards at previous editions of the Grammys, including the Zulu a capella vocal ensemble Ladysmith Black Mambazo, the DJ Black Coffee and one of the legends of anti-apartheid music Miriam Makeba.

Source: Africanews

