Shame! Malawi Police fire drunkard officers

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police Service has fired ten of its officers on various disciplinary charges including reporting for duties while drunk and absconding from work without valid reasons.

A leaked internal Memo signed on June 1,2023 by Deputy Director of Human Resource Management, assistant commissioner of Police Maxtone Kalimanjira says the fired law enforcers should surrender all government property to avoid criminal activities.

National Police Spokesperson Peter Kalaya is yet to comment on the matter.

According to the memo, most of the dismissed Cops are from the Delta Division, commonly known as Police Mobile Service (PMS).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

