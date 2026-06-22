Malawi Police summons Winnie Nyondo over social media post: Fresh Chilima Plane Crash Inquiry

LILONGWE -(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in Lilongwe summoned Winnie Nyondo to Area 30 headquarters on Monday for questioning in connection with the investigation into the June 10 2024 military plane crash that killed Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others.

Nyondo is one of several witnesses providing testimony to the parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee probing the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Her lawyer, Khwima Mchizi, confirmed that Nyondo had complied with the police summons and appeared at the station as requested.

Mchizi said the police action followed a complaint submitted to law enforcement by the National Assembly, which led to the issuance of a warrant of arrest for Nyondo.

The complaint centered on a social media post allegedly made by Nyondo on June 10, the day of the crash, relating to the incident.

According to the lawyer, the complaint claimed that Nyondo had published the post on June 10, 2024, in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy.

Police investigations, however, determined that Nyondo’s post titled “too much turbulence” was actually made on June 13, three days after the crash.

Mchizi stated that officers verified the date and content of the post during their review of Nyondo’s digital records.

Following this finding, police decided not to detain Nyondo and informed her that she was free to return home.

The development highlights the sensitivity around public commentary on the crash and the challenges of verifying information in the fast-moving digital environment.

It also underscores the pressure on investigators to balance public accountability with the protection of individual rights during high-profile inquiries.

Legal observers say the incident may prompt further debate on the limits of free expression and the handling of online speech in the context of ongoing state investigations.